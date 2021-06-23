Trekanten redevelopment plan's zoning proposal set for public hearing

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 23 June 2021 at 9:00 hrs

HELSINKI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continues to execute on the strategy to develop mixed-use urban hubs by adding hotel, offices and services to necessity-based community centres. Citycon is one step closer to redeveloping the Trekanten Centre in Asker, Norway following Asker Municipal Council's approval of sending the zoning proposal for public hearing.

In close cooperation with Asker municipality, Citycon has now submitted a proposal to open up the Trekanten Centre to its surrounding area. With the municipality' cultural centre, public service plaza and library as its nearest neighbours, Trekanten will be even more integrated with its surroundings.

"Trekanten is an excellent centre, with huge potential for further development. The redevelopment plans for Trekanten are completely in line with Citycon's strategy of creating meeting places in the heart of the local communities where our centres are located. We want to evolve from a shopping centre in the middle of town to an integral part of the downtown area. The zoning proposal is the result of a fruitful dialogue with Asker municipality," says Fredrik S. Myhre, Citycon's development director.

The zoning plan is now scheduled to be sent for public hearing, which will give local residents and other interested parties an opportunity to submit their comments. The zoning plan is expected to be tabled for further discussion by the municipal council this autumn, aiming for final resolution within new years.

The redevelopment project puts the emphasis on Trekanten continuing to be more than just a place to shop. It will help to boost Asker as an urban hub and meeting place and provide a variety of services. In the new floors above the existing centre, there will be room for healthcare and municipal services, offices, a hotel and a fitness centre.

Asker is Norway's fifth largest public transport hub, with the station area well integrated into the town centre. It lies just a short walking distance from the Trekanten Centre, at the very heart of Asker city centre.

Trekanten's location in Asker, just outside of Oslo, gives it a catchment area characterised by growth and strong purchasing power. Asker has a stable demographic structure, and its population is expected to increase in the years to come.

According to Fredrik S. Myhre, the company aims to develop the new Trekanten Centre with a distinctly green profile.

"The new buildings will be designed to meet the requirements for Breeam Excellent. In addition, Citycon has signed a letter of intent with FutureBuilt, with the aim of making Trekanten a beacon of sustainability. This agreement is an important part of our ambition to create future-oriented meeting places, with people and the environment at the centre," says Myhre.

FutureBuilt is a collaboration between six municipalities in the Oslo region, including Asker. Its vision is to develop attractive and climate-neutral urban areas. Beacon projects include both buildings and redevelopment schemes. To qualify as beacons, projects must reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport, energy consumption and materials use by at least 50 percent.

Facts about the project:

Developer: Citycon

Architect: Embark

Landscape Architect: SLA

Interior Architect: Metropolis

Increased area:

- Hotel: approx. 11,000 sqm

- Office/health: approx. 11,000 sqm

- Retail/service/dining: approx. 2,000 sqm

Number of jobs:

- Trekanten today: approx. 850

- New Trekanten: approx. 1500

Photo: Embark/Tegmark

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik S. Myhre, Development Director at Citycon

fredrik.myhre@citycon.com, +47 995 85 385

Daniel Sellevoll, Communications Manager at Citycon

daniel.sellevoll@citycon.com, +47 959 71 597

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic Countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres offer daily consumer goods, health care services as well as other services to meet the daily needs of our customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/trekanten-redevelopment-plan-s-zoning-proposal-set-for-public-hearing,c3372440

The following files are available for download: