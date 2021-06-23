Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
08:03 Uhr
1,296 Euro
+0,046
+3,68 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.06.2021 | 08:31
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: Sustainability Update

DJ Sustainability Update 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Sustainability Update 
23-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sustainability update 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces the promotion of Neil Menzies to Director of Sustainability and the release of 
our Net Zero Carbon Pathway, which supports our recently published Sustainability Statement of Intent. 
Neil joined Hibernia as Sustainability Manager in January 2020 and has 15 years' experience in environmental and 
sustainability matters. His promotion is effective immediately and he is also joining the Senior Management Team. 
The Net Zero Carbon Pathway outlines in detail the measures we are taking to meet our commitment to become a net zero 
carbon business by 2030. These include: 
 - Reducing the energy intensity of both new and existing office assets 
 - Operating an internal carbon pricing mechanism to incentivise emissions reductions 
 - Deployment of real-time energy monitoring 
 - Maximising the potential for on-site renewables and procuring 100% green electricity 
Our Net Zero Carbon Pathway and our Sustainability Statement of Intent are available at https://www.hiberniareit.com/ 
sustainability. 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: 
"We have made excellent progress on sustainability since Neil joined and his promotion reflects the significant 
contribution he has made and our ambition to be the most sustainable property company in Ireland. Our Net Zero Carbon 
Pathway, published today, gives further details on how we intend to achieve this." 
 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Neil Menzies, Director of Sustainability 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      HBRN 
LEI Code:    635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112921 
EQS News ID:  1210842 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

HIBERNIA REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.