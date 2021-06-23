Hibernia REIT plc: Sustainability Update

DJ Sustainability Update

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Sustainability Update 23-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustainability update Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces the promotion of Neil Menzies to Director of Sustainability and the release of our Net Zero Carbon Pathway, which supports our recently published Sustainability Statement of Intent. Neil joined Hibernia as Sustainability Manager in January 2020 and has 15 years' experience in environmental and sustainability matters. His promotion is effective immediately and he is also joining the Senior Management Team. The Net Zero Carbon Pathway outlines in detail the measures we are taking to meet our commitment to become a net zero carbon business by 2030. These include: - Reducing the energy intensity of both new and existing office assets - Operating an internal carbon pricing mechanism to incentivise emissions reductions - Deployment of real-time energy monitoring - Maximising the potential for on-site renewables and procuring 100% green electricity Our Net Zero Carbon Pathway and our Sustainability Statement of Intent are available at https://www.hiberniareit.com/ sustainability. Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: "We have made excellent progress on sustainability since Neil joined and his promotion reflects the significant contribution he has made and our ambition to be the most sustainable property company in Ireland. Our Net Zero Carbon Pathway, published today, gives further details on how we intend to achieve this." ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Neil Menzies, Director of Sustainability Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 112921 EQS News ID: 1210842 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)