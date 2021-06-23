

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Housebuilder Persimmon plc (PSN.L) said that it has agreed a number of voluntary informal undertakings relating to its historic sale of leasehold houses with the U.K. competition watchdog.



The agreement brings to an end the company's involvement in the on-going the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA leasehold investigation, the company said in a statement.



Persimmon stopped selling leasehold houses in 2017 and also introduced a Right to Buy scheme enabling customers with leasehold houses to buy their freehold at a price below market value.



Persimmon has voluntarily agreed to an extension of its existing Right to Buy scheme to cap the purchase price of a freehold at 2,000 pounds. This extended scheme will apply to any house leases sold on or after 1 January 2000 and runs until 31 December 2026.



Persimmon noted that customers who have already acquired their freeholds from Persimmon under the existing Right to Buy scheme, and who still own the freehold, can apply to be reimbursed for the difference between the price paid and 2,000 pounds.



Persimmon has agreed to an extension of its Reservation Period for home buyers from 35 days to 42 days.



