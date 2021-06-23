TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, continues its strong presence at ISC 2021 and joins the "ISC21" platform from June 24th to July 2nd to exhibit its latest AI and HPC server platforms for data centers and enterprises.

"Digital transformation has accelerated the increasing amount of data created and consumed. Data centers need to evolve and respond to the global digital economy by incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning", said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's AI and HPC server platforms built upon AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors and 3rd Intel Xeon Scalable processors enable to address IT requirements for system advancements in compute, storage and connectivity."

Accelerate HPC and deep learning workloads with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors

Powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a 2U dual-socket server with 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two half-height, half-length PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots for high-speed networking cards, and eight 3.5-inch SATA/NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The platform supports up to four double-width GPU cards that can be easily scaled out to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

The Transport HX TS75-B8252 and Transport HX TS75A-B8252 are 2U dual-socket server platforms optimized for virtualization applications with support for 32 DIMM slots and up to nine PCIe 4.0 slots. The TS75-B8252 accommodates twelve hot-swap, tool-less 3.5-inch SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support. The TS75A-B8252 accommodates 26 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5-inch SATA drive bays with up to eight NVMe U.2 ports.

The Transport HX FT65T-B8030 is a 4U convertible tower server platform designed for cost-effective HPC applications. The system supports a single AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, eight 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B8030 supports four double-width PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for GPUs to accelerate HPC applications.

Enhance AI performance with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration, the Tempest HX S7120 is a mainstream server motherboard in SSI EEB (12" x 13.1") form factor, and the Tempest HX S5642 is a standard server motherboard in SSI CEB (12" x 10.6") form factor. The S7120 supports dual processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, dual 10GbE or GbE onboard network connections, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two NVMe M.2 slots. The HX S5642 is equipped with a single processor, 8 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two 10GbE and one GbE LAN ports, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two NVMe M.2 slots.

TYAN's Thunder SX TS65-B7120 is a self-contained system ideal for AI inference applications. The 2U dual-socket system features 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, five standard PCIe 4.0 slots, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

The Thunder HX FT83A-B7129 is a 4U supercomputer supporting up to ten high-performance GPU cards. Powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 32 DDR4 DIMMs, the FT83A-B7129 platform provides outstanding heterogeneous computing power for a variety of GPU-based scientific high performance computing, AI training, inference, and deep learning applications. The system offers twelve 3.5-inch tool-less drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 devices support.

