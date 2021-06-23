Phil Walters Joins Prosek as Managing Director in London

Strengthens Special Situations and Issues Management Capabilities in EMEA

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosek Partners, a leading integrated marketing and communications firm, announced today that Phil Walters has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the London office.

Prior to joining Prosek, Phil spent 14 years at Finsbury Glover Hering, where he was a Managing Director advising a range of domestic and international clients on capital markets communications including M&A, shareholder activism, capital raising, crisis and issues management, corporate communications, reputation recovery and investor relations.

"Phil adds significant depth to our team in London," said Jennifer Prosek, founder and Managing Partner at Prosek. "Our private equity and special situations growth has been explosive, and Phil will greatly strengthen our capabilities in these areas. He also has the entrepreneurial spirit we love at Prosek."

Phil's addition comes shortly after Prosek's appointment of Andrew Dowler, former Blackstone Chief Communications Officer in Europe, as a senior advisor. Last month, the firm was named Corporate/Financial Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media, as well as Best PR & Communications Firm at the inaugural Institutional Asset Manager Awards 2021.

"I'm looking forward to helping Prosek build out its fast-growing London office," said Walters. "The firm's clients in the financial sector are hugely impressive and its private equity business is creating strong growth in special situations in London. I'm excited to help drive the growth of this offering."

Walters began his career in politics. He is a graduate of Durham University.

About Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners is PRovoke's corporate and financial agency of the year. The firm specialises in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies. The firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Prosek Partners' "Unboxed Communications" approach brings breakthrough ideas to every client engagement. Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, investor relations, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, digital marketing, design and creative services, content creation, publishing, media training and branded entertainment. The firm has been named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, a "Top Place to Work in PR" by PR News, A New York Observer Power PR firm, and a Holmes Report "Best Agency to Work For" and "Agency of the Year." Prosek Partners is a certified Woman-Owned Business. For more information about Prosek Partners visit www.prosek.com or follow the agency on Twitter at www.twitter.com/prosekpr .