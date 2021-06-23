Researchers in Japan have found a new way to fabricate one of the most promising perovskite materials for PV application -- the a-formamidinium lead iodide known as a-FAPbI3. With a pre-synthesized version of this material they were able to produce a cell with a power conversion efficiency of over 23.5% and a lifespan of more than 2,000 hours.A group of scientists at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) in Japan has created a high-quality version of one of the most promising halide perovskites - the a-formamidinium lead iodide known as a-FAPbI3 - for applications in absorber ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...