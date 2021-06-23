The Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO) in Toulouse now offers a professional certification in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, based on the Specialized Master's Degree AIBT (Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation. Offered in partnership with TBS Education and IRT Saint-Exupéry, this part-time training program prepares professionals, apprentices and young graduates for this new profession that is in high demand on the job market.

Admissions are open until September 15, 2021.

This certification will be offered from the beginning of the new academic year to professionals, apprentices aged 25 to 30 and young graduates (Bac+5) wishing to prepare for the job of "Project Manager in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (MS)". Certified by the RNCP number 35609, this training is entirely taught in English. This registration in the National Directory by France Compétences allows professionals to mobilize their CPF (Personal Training Account) to finance their skills development.

The new MS AIBT (Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation) of ISAE-SUPAERO presents an alternating rhythm with the possibility of an apprenticeship in a company until October 2022. Composed of 12 modules, 3 of which are taught by TBS Education and 2 by IRT Saint-Exupéry, the training lasts 13 weeks, spread over 9 months, from October 2021 to June 2022. The program for this master's degree includes an increase in technical skills in artificial intelligence (168 hours of classes), business transformation through and for AI (119 hours of classes), an application project (63 hours) and 60 hours for apprentices and students dedicated to project management.

A certification that meets the needs of industry

Jobs related to artificial intelligence and robotics are on the rise. Despite this fact, manufacturers are still struggling to recruit this type of profile.

The AIBT Specialized Master prepares trainees precisely for these market needs. At the end of the program, equipped with a solid culture of AI, candidates will be able to manage projects involving these new technologies at the operational, intermediate or strategic level, as well as teams working in the new jobs associated with them, such as Big Data engineers, data analysts, data miners and data scientists.

This training program has the Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute label and benefits from the support of major industrial companies such as Airbus, Apsys, Continental, Dassault Aviation and Safran.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005019/en/

Contacts:

Leïla Colaud

leila.c@oxygen-rp.com