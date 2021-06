BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit publishes Germany's flash PMI data. The flash composite PMI is forecast to rise to 57.5 in June from 56.2 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 132.25 against the yen, 1.0955 against the franc, 0.8531 against the pound and 1.1923 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.



