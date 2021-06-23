Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
23.06.2021 | 09:49
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.2412 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2925668 
CODE: TURU LN 
ISIN: LU1900067601 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900067601 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TURU LN 
Sequence No.:  113055 
EQS News ID:  1211037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

