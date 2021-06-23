Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
23.06.2021 | 09:55
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) 
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Jun-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 559.8603 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231796 
CODE: TNOW LN 
ISIN: LU0533033741 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533033741 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TNOW LN 
Sequence No.:  112965 
EQS News ID:  1210947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.