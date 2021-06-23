Valmet to supply two more OptiConcept M container board making lines to Zhejiang Shanying Paper in China

HELSINKI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply two OptiConcept M container board making lines with extensive packages of automation, services and industrial internet applications to Zhejiang Shanying Paper in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang province, China.

The orders are included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The values of the orders will not be disclosed.

The new board making lines PM 16 and PM 17 continue the expanding of Zhejiang Shanying Paper's business in Zhejiang area. The start-ups are scheduled from the end of 2022 to early 2023.

These deliveries at Jiaxing Mill will already be Valmet's 11th and 12th OptiConcept M board making line deliveries to Zhejiang Shanying Paper. The 10 earlier machines were or will be delivered to customer's different sites. The latest one (PM 53) was published earlier this year.

"Our cooperation with Valmet has been excellent, and it is based on mutual trust. We are really happy about the already started-up machine lines of Huazhong PM 21 and PM 23. This was a decisive factor when we were choosing the supplier for PM 16 and PM 17. We are expecting to have excellent support for the start-up and the line optimization after the start-up with the extensive automation package," says Wu Ming Wu, Chairman and CEO of Shanying International.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for the both machines will include a high-speed, multi-layer container board making line from broke collection to a reel and winders. The delivery will also include board machine process ventilation systems. The wide automation package includes Valmet DNA automation system for process and machine controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management system. The delivery will also include comprehensive Maintenance Master Data, Valmet Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

For a period of two years, the start-up and the further optimization of PM 16 will be supported remotely from Valmet Performance Center. Valmet Industrial Internet solutions will help the optimizing of raw material and quality and help the operator to optimize the use of fabrics. They can also be used to predict and avoid production losses and increase the machine reliability, and with a solution called Dynamic Centerline Advisor, the operator can find the optimal setpoint and running conditions for processes. Virtual Mill, which can be used e.g. for personnel training, consists of full digital design twin of the board machine.

About the customer Zhejiang Shanying Paper

Zhejiang Shanying Paper founded in 2002, is part of Shanying International Holding. The company has several packaging paper and newspaper production lines producing box board paper, high-strength fluting paper, card paper, newspaper and other products. The production lines use domestic and foreign recycled fibers.

