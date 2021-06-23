Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment
23 June 2021
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited has allocated a total of 16,484 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan at a price of 45.5p per share.
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is interested in 4,945 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Share Incentive Plan and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 572,369 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.71% of the Company's issued share capital.
John Lewis, Finance Director of the Company, is interested in 4,945 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Share Incentive Plan and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 284,554 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.84% of the Company's issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Currie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|4,945 Ordinary Shares at 45.5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off market transfer
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Lewis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|4,945 Ordinary Shares at 45.5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off market transfer