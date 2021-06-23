Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
PR Newswire
23.06.2021 | 10:16
28 Leser
Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

23 June 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited has allocated a total of 16,484 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan at a price of 45.5p per share.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is interested in 4,945 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Share Incentive Plan and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 572,369 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.71% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis, Finance Director of the Company, is interested in 4,945 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Share Incentive Plan and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 284,554 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.84% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive		01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Currie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAllocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)4,945 Ordinary Shares at 45.5p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction21 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionOff market transfer

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAllocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)4,945 Ordinary Shares at 45.5p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction21 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionOff market transfer
