Ultra's range of advanced man portable and flyaway satellite terminals, designed to meet the demands of secure government and military SATCOM, have been accredited for operations on Avanti Communication's fleet of high-throughput satellites. Avanti's high-capacity Ka-spectrum satellites provide fixed beams covering the EMEA region and steerable beams spanning from the Americas to Asia. Merging this capability with Ultra's range of terminals, specially designed to operate in the harshest environments, means that end users will have continuous access to reliable communications regardless of where they are operating.

Using Avanti's high throughput beams, trials across Ultra's line of terminals showed outstanding throughputs in excess of 150Mbps in the Forward and Return routes. This capability means government customers now have the ability to provide headquarters-levels of capacity through a terminal that can fit on their back. The efficiency of these terminals, coupled with the high capacity of Avanti's high throughput steerable beams, will allow government customers to deploy multiple terminals operating simultaneously on one of Avanti's steerable beams all delivering in excess of 100Mbps per terminal.

Donald Walker, Director of Government Sales at Avanti Communications commented, "Avanti's high throughput satellites deliver high levels of capacity making them ideally suited to maximise the benefit of small terminals. Utilising Ultra's ULV-45, MicroVSat and Fa100 terminals, users can achieve connectivity levels far in excess of that available on conventional satellite networks. We're delighted that together we can deliver the capacity and reliability that early entry forces and first responders need."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Avanti Communications

Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring.

www.avantiplc.com

About Ultra

Ultra provides application-engineered solutions in the key elements of mission critical and intelligent systems. Through innovative problem solving, using sustainable capabilities and evolving technologies, we deliver outstanding solutions to our customers' most complex problems in defense, security, critical detection and control environments.

The Intelligence Communications strategic business unit of Ultra provides a wide range of Communications, Specialist Radio Frequency, Command Control and Cyber solutions.

