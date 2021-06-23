DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2021 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE DEALING DATE: 22/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.6081 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 509000 CODE: PR1E =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 113094 EQS News ID: 1211095 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211095&application_name=news

