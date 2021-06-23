The "Europe Replacement PCLT Tire Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After sharp declines in 2020, the European PCLT replacement tire market is forecast to recover steadily in the period through to 2025.

This report is provided as a powerpoint briefing, giving a detailed review of the developments in the market and forecasts for the period to 2025.

The excel datapack contains detailed data on PCLT replacement tire volumes by region (West Europe, Central Europe, Russia CIS) and country from 2015 and forecasts to 2025.

The datapack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations and light vehicle parc by country to 2025

Country coverage: West Europe: Austria, Belgium Luxembourg, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom; Central East Europe: Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Global Strategic Overview

2.0 European Light Vehicle Registration Parc Forecasts to 2025

3.0 European Replacement Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

4.0 Data Tables

5.0 Glossary and Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otjzh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005430/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900