

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 4.40 A.M.)



In the Green



Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is up over 27% at $0.69



Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is up over 14% at $2.18



SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is up over 30% at $1.43



Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is up over 8.93% at $9.15



Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is up over 7.53% at $2.00



In the Red



Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) is down over 28% at $6.98.



Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is down over 18% at $5.20



Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) is down more than 11% at $6.22



Alfi Inc. (ALF) is down over 11% at $14.39



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is down nearly 10% at $19.97.



