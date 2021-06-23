Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.06.2021 | 11:22
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Grant of Share Awards

Picton Property Income Ltd - Grant of Share Awards

PR Newswire

London, June 23

23 June 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

Picton announces that the following awards have been granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

Each of the following PDMRs have, on 22 June 2021, been granted awards over ordinary shares in Picton Property Income Limited, being contingent share awards in the form of nil-cost options under the terms of the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and deferred awards under the terms of the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below:

PDMRLTIP share awardDBP share awardDBP notional share award
Michael Morris403,339186,666-
Andrew Dewhirst241,358126,933-
Jay Cable190,797-95,960

The nil-cost options awarded under the LTIP will vest, subject to continued employment and the satisfaction of performance conditions, following completion of the performance period which ends on 31 March 2024. The actual number of shares that will vest will depend on the extent to which the performance conditions are satisfied over the performance period, which runs from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2024. No consideration was paid for any of the awards and no consideration is due on vesting.

The deferred awards under the DBP will vest, subject to continued employment, on 22 June 2023. No consideration was paid for the awards and no consideration is due on vesting.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information:

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited,
1481 745001,
team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £682 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.