Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

(Corrigendum)



23-Jun-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

This publication is an amended version of the english press release issued on 22 June 2021. Please note that the voting result with regard to the authorized capital was missing in the bulleted list. therefore, this press release is re-issued. Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board Züblin's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was again held without shareholder participation due COVID-19 measures. 71.5% of the share capital were represented. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors have been approved, i.e: Approval of the Annual Report 2020/21 and acknowledgement of the auditors' reports;

Appropriation of accumulated losses and carryforward to the new account;

Distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share from capital reserves (ex-date 24.06.2021);

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;

Re-election of the existing Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman of the Board;

Re-election of all existing members of the Nomination/Compensation Committee (NCC) as well as election of a new member, Mr. David Schaerli;

Election of the new Auditor PwC and the independent Proxy;

Authorization of the Board of Directors to issue shares from authorized capital for further two years until June 22, 2023 by amending Article 4b paragraph 1 of the Articles of Association;

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next ordinary AGM in 2022.

End of ad hoc announcement