Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2021 | 11:41
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011452507
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011869981
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-05-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameEpiroc AB
IsinXS1918042364
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameEpiroc AB
IsinXS2258568778
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2026-05-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln57
Volume bought, SEK mln27
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM42.60
Lowest accepted yield, DM42.60
Highest yield, DM42.60
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameScania AB
IsinXS2042641121
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-08-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln120
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM34.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM34.00
Highest yield, DM34.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameScania AB
IsinXS2332891089
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln79
Volume bought, SEK mln49
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM42.623
Lowest accepted yield, DM42.600
Highest yield, DM42.660
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameAB Industrivärden
IsinSE0011869668
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln16
Volume bought, SEK mln16
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM9.50
Lowest accepted yield, DM9.50
Highest yield, DM9.50
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameAB Industrivärden
IsinSE0012676724
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameSvensk Fastighetsfinansiering
IsinSE0012194058
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameSvensk Fastighetsfinansiering
IsinSE0012676872
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-09-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.