Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
23.06.21
12:53 Uhr
28,850 Euro
+0,100
+0,35 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,75028,85012:54
28,75028,85012:54
Dow Jones News
23.06.2021 | 11:43
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES REPORT ON RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER APPLICATIONS TO SELL SHARES IN BUYBACK

DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES REPORT ON RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER APPLICATIONS TO SELL SHARES IN BUYBACK 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES REPORT ON RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER APPLICATIONS TO SELL SHARES IN BUYBACK 
23-Jun-2021 / 12:10 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 PRESS RELEASE 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» 
(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") 
NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES REPORT ON RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER APPLICATIONS TO SELL SHARES IN BUYBACK 
Moscow, June 23, 2021 - Nornickel (or the "Company"), the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel 
and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the Board of Directors of Nornickel approved a report on 
the results of shareholder applications to sell shares in the buyback announced earlier this year. 
According to the terms of the buyback, the Company has committed to purchase up to 5,382,865 of its shares (the 
"Maximum Number of Shares") pursuant to Article 72.2 of the Russian Joint Stock Companies Law. The purchase price is 
RUB 27,780 per one share. 
The total number of shares tendered for sale by shareholders amounted to 64,204,134 (Sixty-four million two hundred and 
four thousand one hundred thirty-four) and exceeded the Maximum Number of Shares that Nornickel may purchase in 
accordance with the terms of the buyback. Therefore, the shares will be acquired from the participating shareholders 
pro rata to their applications. 
To calculate the pro rata ratio, the number of shares that Nornickel may purchase in accordance with the terms of the 
buyback is divided by the total number of shares tendered to Nornickel in shareholder applications submitted during the 
application period. Therefore, the pro rata ratio is: 0.08383985056 (5,382,865 shares/ 64,204,134 shares). 
The number of shares that will be acquired by Nornickel from a shareholder is calculated using the following formula: X 
=Y*Z, where: 
 - X is the number of Shares to be purchased by Nornickel from the shareholder on a pro rata basis; 
 - Y is the number of Shares specified by the shareholder in its application to sell Shares to MMC Norilsk Nickel; 
 - Z is the pro rata ratio. 
If the resulting number of shares to be purchased is a fractional number, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole 
number. Should the resulting number be less than one, no share will be purchased. Payment for the purchased shares is 
expected to be made by July 3, 2021. 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel" is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium 
and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The Company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, 
gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel" shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded 
over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
STATEMENT REGARDING INSIDE INFORMATION 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations 
IMPORTANT NOTICE 
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR ADVERTISEMENT OR 
INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SHARES OR OTHER 
SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY, NOR SHALL ANY PART OF IT NOR THE FACT OF ITS DISTRIBUTIONS FORM PART OR BE RELIED ON IN 
CONNECTION WITH ANY CONTRACT OR INVESTMENT DECISION RELATING THERETO, NOR DOES IT CONSTITUTE A RECOMMENDATION REGARDING 
SHARES OR SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY. ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF THE BUYBACK NOTICE. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 113102 
EQS News ID:  1211106 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211106&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.