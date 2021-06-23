Bringing DeFi to the Masses: Launch of X-Accounts & Fireblocks Partnership

- Earn up to 16% interest back on crypto and fiat funds*

- Superior to leading competitors and high-street banks with unprecedented levels of control

- User-friendly, zero fees, interest accumulated daily and paid weekly, withdraw funds at any time, no minimum amount or term

- Robust technology offering maximum security

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments platform, Wirex, has announced the launch of their game-changing X-Accounts feature, and partnership with Fireblocks, an industry-leading crypto provider. Set to become one of the world's most accessible interest-paying accounts, X-Accounts will allow users to earn up to 16% on their crypto and fiat funds*.

Wirex's long-term goal has been to make crypto 'open to all', offering the ability to utilise crypto in the everyday with the world's first crypto-enabled debit card. With decentralised finance (DeFi) becoming hugely popular in recent months, the latest announcement will open up the often complex and expensive DeFi space to everyone, from hardcore crypto investors to casual, everyday users, and bring the benefits of DeFi to the mass market.

X-Accounts will allow customers to earn unprecedented levels of interest on both fiat and crypto funds* when compared to competitors and high-street banks. Avoiding the expensive fees and complicated processes often associated with DeFi and yield farming, users will have the ultimate control over their funds, with instant access, no minimum holdings and no maintenance fees for each pot.

Combined with Wirex's other market-leading benefits, the addition of X-Accounts reaffirms the company's vision to become the go-to crypto platform for users of all abilities. This includes consistently low fees, exclusive interbank and OTC exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, up to 2% Cryptoback rewards on card purchases, and the ability to hold multiple crypto and fiat accounts with a single intuitive app.

Further removing the complexity and trust issues often associated with owning a crypto wallet, Wirex have also announced the upcoming integration with Fireblocks' enterprise technology to offer maximum security of user's funds. Developing Wirex's reputation for regulatory compliance and customer safety, the partnership will give Wirex up to $30 million of insurance on crypto assets.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, said that: "X Accounts will give everyday users easier than ever access to DeFi, offering quick cryptodeposits and high interest rates on anyone's fiat and crypto holdings, meaning customers can sit back and watch their assets grow like never before. By working with Fireblocks to offer secure, scalable and built-in compliance protocols, customers can use X-Accounts without worrying about the risk that's often found with many DeFi products."

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks, describes the technology's significance: "Maximising digital asset security is extremely important with this level of operational scale and efficiency, especially when it comes to DeFi. Building on top of the Fireblocks platform will bring an additional layer of security to Wirex's customers as they become a part of the growing DeFi ecosystem."

The latest news has further solidified Wirex's support for the DeFi space, following a series of important announcements. In May, Wirex migrated 20% of their native token, WXT, to the Ethereum blockchain, and recently hosted an exclusive NFT giveaway. Since then, they've launched multiple ERC-20 tokens on the platform, including UNI, AAVE and MKR, with plans for many more.

To find out more about X-Accounts, see https://youtu.be/EixCej1T-YI

* Earnings apply to fiat converted to stablecoins. Subject to T&Cs.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over 3.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

