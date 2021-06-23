Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER7M ISIN: SE0001296542 Ticker-Symbol: OCE 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
08:02 Uhr
0,052 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 12:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cortus Energy AB (338/21)

With effect from June 30, 2021, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 09, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CORTUS UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016275887              
Order book ID:  228877                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 30, 2021, the paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CORTUS BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016275895              
Order book ID:  228878                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CORTUS ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.