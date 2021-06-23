Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cortus Energy AB (338/21)

With effect from June 30, 2021, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 09, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CORTUS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016275887 Order book ID: 228877 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 30, 2021, the paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CORTUS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016275895 Order book ID: 228878 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB