Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
23.06.2021 | 12:28
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue660.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue664.74p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue401.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue403.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue235.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue236.34p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue188.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.55p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue107.99p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 22-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue169.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue169.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
