The cheap loan package agreed at the weekend is part of a wider €340 million development deal and extends Germany's record of promoting the energy transition of the South Asian nation.More than €237 million will be provided by Germany for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Bangladesh as part of a near-€340 million long-term, soft loan agreement signed between the two nations. The concessional finance will be used for energy transition projects by Bangladeshi authorities including the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...