Great opportunity for young entrepreneurs 1,000,000 USD is there to win for the most innovative business ideas. The winners will be elected from a renowned jury of industry experts and investors at the 42PLUS1 business plan competition at the DxPx Conference in November. Start-ups can apply online via www.42plus1.com.

The DxPx Conference www.dxpx-conference.com is an established Investor Industry Partnering Conference for executives of the Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools industry. With many innovations and tests from these industries having been critical in battling the Corona pandemic, the organizers of the DxPx Conference have decided to support young companies even more. Dr. Mirko Stange, founder of the DxPx Conference and the initiator of the 42PLUS1 business plan competition states "This pitch award is the first one focusing entirely on an industry that we believe will gain more and more importance in our every day's life. We are excited that five months prior to the competition, we can already announce an award of over 1,000,000 USD for three innovative startups with break-through technologies."

Founders offering novel solutions in Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools are encouraged to submit their business plans online. All received applications will be rated by a renowned jury of venture capital firms and industry experts and the top eight startups will be invited to pitch live on stage at the DxPx Conference in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 16th, 2021. A first chance to win a Wildcard to present among the top eight will be granted to the winner of the US version of 42PLUS1 that will take place at the upcoming, all digital DxPx US Conference on July 27th, at Chicago time. The DxPx US will connect leaders of the industries as well as renowned investors and startup founders with an American focus. With strong partners like Brown Gibbons Lang Company, McDermott Will Emery, or Roche Diagnostics, the DxPx Conference offers the perfect environment for startups and growth companies to position themselves in front of a relevant audience of industry partners and investors.

With the application process already in full motion, 42PLUS1 is receiving a notable number of pitch submissions. Applications for the DxPx US award are still open until June 25th and can be submitted on the 42PLUS1 website (www.42plus1.com).

About 42PLUS1:

With the already committed 1,000,000 USD, 42PLUS1 is the highest-prized, industry dedicated business plan competition in Europe and one of the biggest worldwide dedicated to the DxPx Galaxy of Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools. It underlines SLS Partnering's commitment to support startups and growth companies and can now make an even bigger difference for the whole startup universe.

About DxPx:

DxPx was first hosted in 2019 as an international Investor Industry Partnering Conference for executives from the Diagnostics, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools industries to explore financing, licensing and M&A opportunities. The annual flagship conference takes place each November in Dusseldorf, Germany and is accompanied with satellite conferences in the US and China throughout the year.

About SLS Partnering:

SLS Partnering is an event marketing agency that tailors its services to the specific needs of the Life Science industry. Built by scientists and marketeers, SLS Partnering is your trusted partner to translate technology and scientific content into high-quality marketable stories that trigger interest and emotion with customers and investors.

