BH Macro Limited - Result of EGM

BH MACRO Limited

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

(The "Company")

23 JUNE 2021

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Special Resolution set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 2 June 2021 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special Resolution For Against Abstain 1 12,966,831 0 443

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The above figures aggregate the proxy votes received on the US Dollar shares and Sterling shares in accordance with the respective voting rights applicable to each US Dollar share and Sterling share on a poll, being 0.7606 votes per US Dollar share and 1.471 votes per Sterling share.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THAT, without prejudice to any subsisting authority conferred on the Company, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended (the "Law"), to make market purchases (as defined in the Law) of each class of its shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the tender offer to all of the Company's shareholders (excluding certain overseas shareholders) to be made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 June 2021 (the "Circular"), PROVIDED THAT:

the maximum number of Shares authorised to be purchased shall be 6,033,030 Shares designated as Sterling Shares and 838,411 Shares designated as US Dollar Shares; the price which may be paid for a Share of a specific class shall be the Tender Price for that class of Share, as defined in the Circular (the lowest of which shall be the minimum price, and the highest of which the maximum price, for the purposes of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended); and the authority hereby conferred shall expire on 31 August 2021 , save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Shares which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry and make a purchase of such Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001