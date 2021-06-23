

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday that the first participant has been dosed in TALAPRO-3, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial.



The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of talazoparib, an oral poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with enzalutamide, an androgen receptor inhibitor, compared with placebo plus enzalutamide in men with DNA damage response (DDR)-deficient metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).



The TALAPRO-3 trial will enroll approximately 550 men with DDR-deficient mCSPC across 285 clinical trial sites in 28 countries. The primary endpoint of the study is radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), and overall survival (OS) is a secondary endpoint. The anticipated primary completion date is late-2024.



Talazoparib is currently approved under the brand name Talzenna for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



