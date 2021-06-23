

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON) announced Wednesday it will raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 6 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after July 26, 2021.



The company said the price increase is necessary due to continued increases in costs for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), its primary raw material which remains in very tight supply. It also continues to experience significant inflationary pressures in adhesives, packaging and logistics costs.



