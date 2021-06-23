Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC Named a Winner of the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2021 Award

NJ Advance Media ranked RMF one of the Garden State's top small companies for employee engagement

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), one of the nation's leading reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to helping older homeowners and homebuyers achieve financial peace of mind, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by NJ.com Top Workplaces. RMF has offices across the country and employs approximately 50 people at its headquarters in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection. RMF employees noted strong values and well-informed leadership as the company's top strengths.

'RMF is grateful to receive this prestigious recognition, especially amid this challenging time for organizations and employees,' said David Peskin, President of RMF. 'Our team at RMF embodies the company's values of innovation, integrity and leadership. In doing so, they have shown they can navigate challenges while still making a positive impact on the lives of our customers. This Top Workplaces award is a testament to all of the hardworking individuals that make up our team in New Jersey.'

RMF recognizes and respects the important role that older Americans play in our society, and actively strives to help improve their quality of life. With nearly 500 employees nationwide, RMF offers each prospective borrower the option to meet with a local loan specialist in-person, in the location of their choice.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. In 2020, RMIT became part of the Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages, helping grow the industry into the success it is today. This relationship will afford RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood family of companies.

