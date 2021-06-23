As the World's Largest Provider of National LoRaWAN Networks, Everynet Launches IoT Network starting with the Top 36 Metropolitan Areas in the United States

Everynet, the world's largest network operator for national LoRaWAN networks, along with Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), announced today the launch of the national LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network in the United States. The first phase of Everynet's national network rollout will include the top 36 metropolitan areas and key logistics corridors across the United States, expected to go live by the end of 2021. With this deployment, Everynet furthers its position as the leading provider of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology around the globe, which is already processing billions of messages.

Everynet Launches IoT Network Starting with the Top 36 Metropolitan Areas in the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

Everynet's neutral-host business model enables mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), application service providers (ASPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) to offer carrier grade Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT services to their customers. In addition to the U.S. market, Everynet networks are live in Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Puerto Rico, Ireland and Iceland. Everynet also participates in the LoRa Alliance global association that offers roaming to more than 27 countries across the globe.

"Expansion to the U.S. market is an important part of our global development. Our ultra-low-cost networks are already live across the globe, and we are pleased to enable nationwide, no CAPEX, turn-key IoT networks for our CSP partners," said Lawrence Latham, CEO of Everynet. "Everynet networks deliver carrier grade connectivity, with built-in resilience, security and meaningful SLAs without any need for network CAPEX from our wholesale customers."

To enable the network, Everynet will utilize Crown Castle's tower assets. Crown Castle is the largest provider of communications infrastructure in the United States. Featuring more than 40,000 cell towers and nearly 80,000 route miles of fiber, Crown Castle has the existing infrastructure and deployment capability for the long-term buildout of this network. Everynet's 15-year commitment ensures that LoRaWAN customers, across the U.S., can easily go live on the network to monetize their deployments such as smart sensors or monitoring tools.

"It was an easy decision to work with Everynet to build out their LoRaWAN IoT connectivity. We both see the long-term value of LoRaWAN in the U.S. and embrace shared infrastructure access for customers. We look forward to helping Everynet go live with a much-needed network," said Paul Reddick, vice president of strategy, business and product development for Crown Castle.

To enable long range connectivity for IoT devices on the network, Everynet collaborated with Semtech (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and creator of LoRa technology, a long range, low power solution for IoT applications using the LoRaWAN standard. "Our work with Everynet extends back many years and across many different geographies. As a company, we are committed to helping our customers address real world challenges and make the world a better, sustainable planet," said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO of Semtech. "Everynet's network launch will allow even more IoT applications and use cases leveraging LoRa to hit the U.S. market everything from smart refrigeration and asset tracking to water conservation and utilities management."

The LoRaWAN open standards-based ecosystem provides companies with a selection of hundreds of devices and applications. LoRaWAN radio frequency technology, utilized by Everynet, is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution that helps build ultra-low cost IoT projects worldwide. Its characteristics make Everynet's network the best option for end customers looking for reliability and longevity, especially in difficult environments for wireless connectivity.

The top uses for the Everynet network include:

Utilities : Applications to remotely monitor, maintain and gather data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, LPG gas and residential and commercial metering.

: Applications to remotely monitor, maintain and gather data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, LPG gas and residential and commercial metering. Supply Chain Logistics : Tracking and monitoring critical assets such as pallets, containers and goods. By managing the geo-location, cold-chain monitoring, humidity and shock, enterprises can effectively receive real-time data on the movement, condition and arrival of assets through the complete supply chain.

: Tracking and monitoring critical assets such as pallets, containers and goods. By managing the geo-location, cold-chain monitoring, humidity and shock, enterprises can effectively receive real-time data on the movement, condition and arrival of assets through the complete supply chain. Smart Infrastructure: Applications to check air quality and monitor status of buildings and infrastructure such as lighting, HVAC, water utilization and leak detection, CO2, occupancy sensors and worker safety all critical components to a safe return to work post-pandemic.

Everynet welcomes any platform provider, device maker and solution provider to take advantage of the newly launched U.S. network through its Ethingz Ecosystem Partner Program. Speak with a Everynet representative to get started today.

To learn more about Everynet and our networks, visit: www.everynet.com.

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet's Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO's, and Global MSP's to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN technology, the globally-adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information, visit www.everynet.com.

LoRa is a registered trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

