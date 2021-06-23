Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, was selected by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in Ireland to give inter-county players access to the newest and most in-demand technical and business training. Udemy's flexible learning platform allows players to develop their professional skills on a convenient schedule that works alongside their training and playing commitments. The GPA is the representative body for inter-county players, supporting four thousand current players and a growing number of former players.

GPA members now have unlimited access to an extensive library of technical and business courses under Udemy for Business, the corporate product of Udemy. Udemy for Business is helping bolster the GPA's commitment to the development of players in their careers, education, and general lives, during and after their inter-county experience.

"We chose Udemy for Business because of the depth and breadth of fresh content on the platform and its ability to fully support our players' long-term success off the pitch," said Ciarán Barr, the GPA Head of Finance and Operations. "Whether our players are upskilling in a new technology, changing careers, or setting up their own business, we're thrilled to provide best-in-class content and skills development training that can meet their various needs."

Down Hurler and squad rep, Paul Sheehan has already benefited from the partnership between the GPA and Udemy, as it helped support his career progression within his current employer. Paul used Udemy for Business to prepare for his AWS Cloud Practitioner exams. "Udemy has been a huge help in studying for my recent professional exams," said Sheehan. "The course content and mock exams were really detailed and the platform was easy to use and accessible. I would really recommend it to others."

"Udemy is proud to support the Gaelic Players Association and its members with access to fresh courses on in-demand skills taught by real-world experts," said Bill O'Shea, Vice President, EMEA at Udemy. "At the core of our business, we help people do whatever comes next and we look forward to supporting current and former inter-county players as they upskill into new careers and opportunities."

