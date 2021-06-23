The desalination unit consists of a multistage membrane distillation (MSMD) component that is placed on the backside of a large-area solar cell measuring 16 x 16 cm and utilizes the waste heat of the cell to drive water evaporation. It is able to produce 8.09 kg m2 of freshwater per day and reduce the temperature of the solar cell by up to 14.4 degrees Celsius.Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a photovoltaics-membrane distillation-evaporative crystallizer (PME) that is able to simultaneously produce fresh water and electricity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...