Novamind Inc.: Novamind Welcomes Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Investigator of Novamind.

In his new role, Dr. Thielking will oversee all aspects of the Company's investigator-led studies, originating within Novamind's best-in-class research sites, and leveraging its contract research organization (CRO) expertise to pursue additional clinical trial mandates from leading psychedelic drug developers. He will also lead the development of Novamind's psychedelic therapy protocols for conditions including cancer-related depression and end-of-life anxiety, available as treatments for clients and educational programs for clinicians.

Dr. Thielking is board certified in psychiatry and hospice & palliative medicine and has an outstanding track record in innovative clinical program development and research initiatives.

Dr. Thielking led the Huntsman Cancer Institute's ("HCI") psycho-oncology service at the University of Utah, where he also taught medical students, psychiatry residents and palliative care physicians. At HCI, he successfully integrated ketamine-assisted psychotherapy services within an outpatient oncology clinic.In his previous role as Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah, Dr. Thielking developed the foundation for a new psychedelic-assisted therapy and research program. In 2020, Dr. Thielking completed the California Institute of Integral Studies' Certification of Psychedelic Therapy and Research.

"There is an urgent need to find better solutions for the millions of people who are suffering from mental health disorders. Advancing clinical research for psychedelic medicine to address treatment-resistant mental illnesses and supporting patients by developing novel approaches to care for underserved conditions like cancer-related depression, is the next step in my life's work," said Dr. Thielking. "Novamind's growing network of clinics and clinical research sites will accelerate efforts to reach more people with more effective treatment options. I am thrilled to join Novamind's senior leadership team."

Dr. Thielking is uniquely positioned to lead Novamind in the role of Chief Scientific Officer. He is currently leading exciting new research initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind pilot study to administer psilocybin in a group setting for cancer patients with depression. Cancer patients have significantly higher rates of depression than the general population, and depression is associated with reduced quality of life, increased physical distress, increased desire for hastened death, and higher suicide rates. He is also the Co-Investigator on a study to evaluate the potential role of ketamine in opioid use disorder. In what's been referred to as a "silent epidemic," 70 percent of worldwide deaths attributed to drug use are related to opioids, according to the World Health Organization1.

Yaron Conforti, Novamind CEO and Director said: "Dr. Thielking brings world-class leadership to Novamind's contract research organization. His expertise in clinical research and his track record for developing innovative treatments in psychiatry and hospice and palliative care will greatly enhance Novamind's capabilities to scale access to psychedelic medicine."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

