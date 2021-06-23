

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced plans for large celebrations in communities across the United States on Fourth of July to celebrate what it called 'independence from the virus.'



In a symbolic gesture, more than 1,000 people consisting of military and frontline workers will gather on the White House lawn.



At a routine White House briefing, COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the coronavirus is in retreat in communities across the country. 'We are entering a summer of joy, a summer of freedom. This is cause for celebration, and that's exactly what Americans will be able to do on July 4th: celebrate independence from the virus,' he told reporters.



The United States on Tuesday reported 10940 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,565,294. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11370.



372 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 602,462, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 309.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 1890 - while Florida reported most COVID-related deaths - 71 - Tuesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 3,811,328 cases and 63,370 deaths.



A total of 28,817,134 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 1,790 per day, a decrease of about 14 percent from the prior seven-day period.



Speaking about the transmissibility of the Delta variant in the United States, the country's top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said infection rate has surged by 20.6 percent from May 8.



Although the U.S.-manufactured vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, it is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to attempts to eliminate COVID-19, according to him.



Meanwhile, a panel of CDC experts is scheduled to meet Wednesday to address reports of minor heart problems in a marginal number of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

