DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 23-Jun-2021 / 14:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sberbank informs that its PDMR Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Zlatkis PDMR =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 113178 EQS News ID: 1211236 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211236&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)