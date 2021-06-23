Revenue Generating Opportunities for Recycling & Conversion of Iron Ore Tailing Fueled by Growing Demand

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron ore tailings are a form of solid waste produced during the beneficiation process of iron ore concentrate. Among all kinds of mining solid waste, Iron ore tailings are one of the most common solid wastes in the world due to their high output and low utilization ratio. Sustainable handling of iron ore tailings is of prime concern to the environment, locally ad globally. Mine tailings are the materials left over after the process of separating the desired product from an ore. They often consist of fine particles suspended in water, which have the potential to damage the environment by releasing toxic metals, causing erosion and sinkholes, and contaminating soil and water supplies. Mine tailings are frequently stored in tailings dams, also known as tailings storage facilities. While the precise number of global tailings dams is not known, if poorly designed, constructed or managed, they represent a significant risk to local communities and ecosystems, especially in downstream environments. Active stocks in the markets this week include ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO), Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA), Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Utilization of iron ore tailings is of vital concern for resource utilization and pollution control. By making iron ore-coal composite into briquettes/pellets, these tailings can be utilized in better ways. Many steel plants throughout the World have already taken up innovative measures for 100 per cent utilization of these wastes with the ultimate objective of improving the operational efficiency and economics of steel industry. This not only reduces the cost of waste disposal and environmental pollution, but also gives a substantial amount of iron ore, flux material as well as fuel rate benefits to the existing process. There is a growing trend of adopting waste management measures, as wastes convert into wealth. It adds value to the tailings by utilizing them as a replacement for aggregates in concrete. The iron ore tailings aggregates concrete may exhibit a good mechanical strength and even in the case of compressive strength. Comprehensive utilization of iron ore tailings is efficient, socially beneficial and improves environment situation.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) BREAKING NEWS: New ReTo Project to Conduct Annual Iron Ore Tailings Treatment with Capacity of Three Million Tons and Anticipated Sales of Approximately RMB 280 Million -ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced a new iron tailings project (the "Project") in the Hainan Province with a three-million-ton treatment capacity, which is expectedto yield approximately RMB 280 million (approximately US$43.7 million) annual sales after reaching production. .

ReTo will design, build and manage a facility in the Hainan Province and this latest project will be responsible for the largest volume of iron tailings in Hainan. ReTo was selected by the local government based on its patented technology, ability to implement and manage secondary sorting of iron tailings, selection and use of iron ore, and expertise in recycling the remaining ore and processing it into environmentally friendly building materials. The Company expects to generate RMB 131 million (approximately US$20.4 million) of gross profit from the Project.

The Company adopts the world's most advanced, mature and reliable technologies for production by adopting various systems such as three-stage crushing, two-stage screening, sand making and beneficiation. The remaining material from the Company's production can also be used as an aggregate to produce building materials.

Iron ore tailings, one of the most common solid wastes in the world, are a byproduct of the beneficiation process of iron ore concentrate. The volume of this type of waste has accelerated in China in recent years due to its rapid economical growth, and expansion in iron and steel industries. The high volume of waste generated creates a significant environmental and economic cost due to its massive land occupation and ecological damage, which result in safety hazard. Therefore, there is a greater need than ever for effective waste management systems and solutions.

Mr. Hengfang Li, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is a great way for us to start 2021 as we continue to build on our business momentum from 2020. We have been a leader in Hainan's ecological and environmental protection industry for the past ten years. The construction of this latest project will help us build excellent reputation and improve track-record of success in the region. We will be providing a comprehensive recycling, capture and reuse solution, which will help mitigate the damaging effect of the existing waste problem, while at the same time helping to recover for reuse valuable iron resources that would otherwise be lost. There is also great significance to this project as it will showcase our one-stop, comprehensive solid waste utilization and ecological management strategy, while putting into practice our philosophy of using science and technology to restore ecology, as we strive to make the daily living environment more beautiful for Hainan's residents." Read this and more news for RETO at:http://en.retoeco.com/news/2/FOR MORE INFO ON RETO ALSO PLEASE VISIT: http://en.retoeco.com/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) closed up at $17.63 yesterday trading over 700,000 shares. CVA, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells ferrous and non-ferrous metal recovered during the WtE process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 41 WtE operations, 13 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, 2 wood waste energy projects, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 1 ash processing facility.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Total Cray Valley recently announced the successful completion of phase 1 of their Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to upgrade fusel oils into renewable isoamylene. The companies are now seeking to advance to Phase 2 of the JDA, which will allow for scale up of Gevo's technology at a demonstration scale.

Fusel oils, made during the production of ethanol, equate to approximately 1 million tons of bio-based feedstock. The JDA, signed in 2020, is based on Gevo's chemical-based catalytic processes that selectively convert low-value fusel oils, a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as ethanol or isobutanol production, into higher-value renewable chemicals such as isoprene, ketones, aldehydes, or olefins, in this case isoamylene.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) recently announced its results for the first quarter of 2021.

"We have had an exceptionally strong start to the year, with solid waste pricing, volume recovery and contribution from acquisitions all exceeding our expectations and driving a 37.6% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a near doubling of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities as compared to the first quarter of 2020," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "The quality of our revenue growth, combined with our continued rigorous focus on cost management, productivity and asset utilization, drove over 210 basis points of organic margin expansion in our solid waste business. As a result, we saw this segment report 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin, the highest in our history and achieved during the first quarter, historically our lowest margins period on account of seasonality. The strength of this performance more than offset continued COVID related volume headwinds, particularly in our infrastructure, soil and liquid businesses, driving 190 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the consolidated business."

Xylem Watermark, the corporate social responsibility program of global water technology company Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), and health-focused relief and development organization, Americares, aim to reach 1 million people in 2021, through their collaboration to improve access to clean water and sanitation. The program builds on the first year of the partnership, which delivered clean water and sanitation services to over 3.5 million people, helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In 2021, the partners will provide water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure repairs and education to frontline healthcare workers and communities across six countries including India and Bangladesh, currently experiencing COVID-19 spikes. In Mumbai, where informal, urban settlement communities are particularly impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, interventions will include rehabilitating WASH facilities at healthcare facilities, serving 70,000 people from the city's most low-income areas. The partners will also provide WASH assistance to disaster-prone coastal communities in Bangladesh, including those still recovering from Cyclone Amphan.

