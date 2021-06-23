Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 14:53
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: PUUILO PLC ON 24 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 JUNE 2021 SHARES

LISTING ON PRELIST: PUUILO PLC ON 24 JUNE 2021

The shares of Puuilo Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on
Thursday 24 June 2021. The trading code of the share is PUUILO. 

Basic information on Puuilo Plc as of 24 June 2021:

Trading code: PUUILO
Issuer code: PUUILO
ISIN-code: FI4000507a124
LEI code: 743700UJUT6FWHBXPR69
Orderbook id: 227473
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 84 776 953
Listing date on Prelist: 24 June 2021

Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary
ICB Supersector: 4040 Retail
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Juha Saarela
Address: Pakkalankuja 6
        FI-01510 Vantaa
        FINLAND
Phone: +358 (0)20 786 9410
Internet: https://www.investors.puuilo.fi/


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.