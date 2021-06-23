Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, today announces that distinguished researchers will present studies supporting the value of FibroScan at EASL's International Liver Congress, June 23-26, 2021. An area of focus will be FibroScan-based Agile scores to easily detect advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients.

"Agile scores were built on a large and global pool of patient data and have been externally validated on two large cohorts of patients-one from France and one from the United States-to achieve this exceptional level of score development," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "These novel, noninvasive scores reduce the number of false positive cases compared to liver stiffness measurement (LSM) by vibration controlled transient elastography (VCTE) alone, accurately predict liver complications and, in coming years, will identify patients eligible for pharmaceutical treatments."

Currently available noninvasive tests, including FIB-4 and LSM by VCTE, are highly effective in excluding cirrhosis and advanced fibrosis, but their ability to rule them in is moderate. Agile 3+ can improve the identification of advanced fibrosis among patients with NAFLD and may reduce the necessity of liver biopsy in this patient population. Agile 4 improves the identification of cirrhotic patients and may reduce the need for liver biopsy for this diagnostic target, as well as identify patients for hepatocellular carcinoma and esophageal varices screening.

Mazen Noureddin, M.D., director, Fatty Liver Program, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, who will present "Modeling regional variation in the return on investment of VCTE for fatty liver disease (FLD) in the U.S." at the Congress, states, "Broad deployment of VCTE devices, like FibroScan, is a financially advantageous solution to address the fatty liver disease (FLD) epidemic, with the South and Midwest regions standing to benefit the most, likely due to a combination of the higher prevalence rates of FLD and relevant comorbidities, as well as medical utilization and costs."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and 70 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

