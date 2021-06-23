Integrated solution delivers more secure, seamless boarding experience

IDEMIA is facilitating a facial recognition system to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) increase air passengers' security and border control at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), one of the busiest airports in the world. The technology has been deployed in LAX's new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal and is a one-stop safety solution for passengers, airlines, and airports alike.

The deployment is part of a contract awarded by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to EASIER, a leader in e-gate technology. In alignment with protection measures defined by the U.S. Congress, passengers will now get to experience a faster, more accurate, and touchless boarding experience. LAX is just one of multiple airports where IDEMIA's facial recognition technology is deployed in conjunction with CBP and an example of the long-term commitment to provide secure and effective passenger facilitation technologies.

"With IDEMIA's advanced facial recognition technology, which was ranked #1 in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), airports will be equipped to deliver the best-in-class passenger experience utilizing our accurate and responsible system." Lisa Sullivan, VP Travel and Transport of IDEMIA North America.

"We are delighted to support LAWA, U.S. Customs and more than 50 airlines in achieving their goal of helping passengers travel safely," explains Ludovic Libeski, Managing Director of EASIER. "Faced with an unprecedented health crisis, EASIER teams and our partner IDEMIA mobilized to ensure a large-scale deployment of solutions at the largest Origin Destination airport in the United States and to improve the passenger experience."

IDEMIA does not store private passenger information and CBP conducts biometric matching in the cloud. U.S. citizens can choose to opt out of the facial image capture and instead be processed by airline agents with a passport and boarding pass.

