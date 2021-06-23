Essence SmartCare's Breakthrough MDsense Fall Detection System Wins 2021 IoT Innovations Award

Advanced Senior Care Solution Recognized Among the Most Transformative IoT-Based Innovations on the Market

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare , a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions,?is honored to announce that it has been awarded Connected World's 2021 IoT Innovations Award for its MDsense advanced AI-based fall detection solution.

MDsense is the first multi-dimensional fall detection solution available to the global care market. While alternative solutions rely on wearable devices and panic buttons that often lack efficiency due to compliance challenges, MDsense is a non-wearable solution employing advanced AI algorithms to immediately detect a fallen individual. The system provides round-the-clock monitoring, enabling caregivers to react quicker to verified falls by eliminating the risk of missed falls and minimizing false alerts. Utilizing advanced, wall-mounted multi sensing technology rather than video cameras, the system ensures constant monitoring without infringing on users' privacy and can operate in both light and dark environments.

"The COVID-19 restrictions have particularly impacted the senior population, forcing them to adapt to a largely homebound environment and leaving many people more isolated and vulnerable than before. MDsense provides seniors and their families with peace of mind, knowing that their safety and wellbeing is provided for, even at a time when physical visits are extremely restricted," said Dr. Haim Amir, Founder and CEO of Essence Group. "We are honored to be recognized by Connected World among the leading IoT solutions providers that are truly making an impact."

Connected World's IoT Innovations Awards recognize products, solutions, and platforms that help solve a challenge and influence lives by demonstrating a unique, versatile and creative solution that can be applied in any vertical market or segment. Winners are selected after being evaluated for their transformative innovations based on a range of criteria, including go-to market strategy, price point, forethought of market needs and more.

"This year's IoT Innovations are a collection of technologies that each aim to serve a market with a specific need, resulting in more productive and profitable businesses in an era when we need it the most," said Peggy Smedley, Editorial Director for Connected World and President of Specialty Publishing Media. "MDsense embodies this goal by helping seniors concerned about injury, providing an essential tool for caregivers to ensure the wellbeing of their patients."

MDsense is a key component of Essence's Care@Home platform, an advanced telecare solution leveraging AI and machine learning to continuously collect actionable data, enabling rapid response to fall events, better care management, and more positive outcomes.

