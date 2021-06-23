Our customer takes leadership in the orchestration of Data Exchange in the retail for automotive sector

Dawex, the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, today announced a European leader in retail for automotive has chosen Dawex technology to deploy its Data Exchange Platform to distribute, exchange and commercialize data products securely, in compliance with regulations. Relying on Dawex technology, the Data Exchange facilitates access to data products, accelerates data circulation and monetization, and orchestrates a data ecosystem. This data hub enables the entire sector to propose new services, improve productivity and efficiency, mitigate risk, and generate new revenue streams.

Our customer's Data Marketplace empowers participating organizations to build strong data partnerships where data providers and data acquirers benefit from the appropriate governance models to ensure participants remain in full control over the data they share, with whom they share it with, and for which usage.

Dawex Data Exchange technology brings the technical, contractual, financial, and regulatory compliance conditions for secure data sharing and monetization, bringing flexibility, traceability, and trust over the circulation of data.

"The Data Exchange will enable our customer to offer new services, and fuel data-powered innovations, turning the company's data ecosystem into the essential place where data partnerships in the retail for automotive industry happen." says Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex.

Through Dawex Data Exchange Advisory Services, the organization defined a comprehensive data exchange strategy and roadmap. Dawex experts identified company-generated data sets and over 100 associated data products, segmented and prioritized use cases to address the data exchange needs of the retail for automotive ecosystem.

"Data Exchange technology transforms yet another industry, fulfilling its role as a major innovation driver and propelling organizations into the data economy." concludes Laurent Lafaye, co-CEO of Dawex.

About Dawex

Dawex is the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company. Dawex mission is to facilitate and accelerate secure data circulation between economic stakeholders, institutions and private organizations contributing to the development of the data economy. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is a member of GAIA-X and a co-founding member of the Data Exchange Association. Created in 2015, Dawex has offices in France and Canada, expanding business operations to Asia, North America and the Middle East.

