Patent Expiry of Branded Oncology Products in Gemcitabine HCL Market Turn into Copious Revenues for Generic Players, Collaborations to Enrich Value Chain, TMR

- Gemcitabine HCL formulations gathers attention with relentless research in novel drug delivery systems for safe treatment of cancers, particularly pancreatic cancer

- Multi-channel engagement empowered by digital technologies to reduce lab-to-market time, changing regulations to stir new strategic frameworks

ALBANY, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemcitabine hydrochloride (HCL), an antimetabolite nucleoside analogue, has been increasingly used a novel oncology product for various cancer types. It has been approved notably for treatment of breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. Gemcitabine HCL has been studied for its cytotoxic effect in various types of tumours treatment, including oesophageal cancer. A sizable chunk of revenues have come from the commercialization of the oncology product Gemzar by Eli Lilly and Company. The company has reaped in profit by the marketing of its products for various cancer types for which gemcitabine HCL had been approved.

Pharmaceutical heavyweights dotting the competitive landscape are expected to accelerate research of combination therapies where gemcitabine HCL is used in drug delivery systems. A clutch of gemcitabine API manufacturers are exploring low-cost manufacturing units in the developing world countries.

Intense research on cancer research on improving the survival rate of numerous cancers has propelled drug makers to grow their stakes in the market. Globally, the market is expected to clock CAGR of around 7% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Gemcitabine HCL Market Study

Pancreatic Cancer Emerges as a Huge Untapped Segment: Pancreatic cancer, one of the cancers with high mortality, has a typical survival rate of 6-8%. The cancer has been proved to be one of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. Elsewhere, the morbidity is high, usually in elderly patients. Currently, there exists a large unmet need for drugs and drug delivery vehicles that can offer superior therapeutic benefits. Gemcitabine as combination therapy is gathering considerable attention among researchers. A growing body of studies on its pharmacology has spurred the revenue potential of players in this segment. The segment held the major share in 2018, and is expected to offer abundant growth avenues in near future as well.

Need for Cost-Effective Generic Cancer Drugs Lends Massive Growth Impetus: Over the past few years, the need for cost-effective drugs for cancer treatment has gained considerable attention among health systems as well as from patients. The patent expiry of several blockbuster drugs in the oncology segment has further whet the appetite of companies working in on anticancer drugs.

Multi-Channel Engagement Based on Digital Channels Gathers Momentum: Medical researchers have gained massively from the use of digital channels. Industry players have leveraged these channels for a multi-channel engagement with their stakeholders across the market's value chain. They are also entering into new strategic partnerships to advance their hold on digital channels for navigating the regulatory complexity.

Gemcitabine HCL Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Concerted efforts by governments and private healthcare providers to raise the awareness about the mortality and morbidity of cancer are key drivers for product developments

Expansion in the hospital infrastructure is a key trend bolstering the prospects for cancer treatment, thereby boosting the market

Rapid growth of the oncology drug pipeline over the past decade has spurred the growth

Gemcitabine HCL Market: Competitive Insights

Several drug-makers are getting into collaborations and strategic partnerships across the value chain to meet the latest regulations and consolidate their shares

Top players and generic drug manufacturers are discerning about the price pressures, and are motivated to unveil cost-effective drugs

As a result of cost-reduction, players are motivated to explore economies with low-cost of manufacturing

API manufacturers have thus sprouted in Asian nations

Gemcitabine HCL Market: Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Mylan N.V.

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

