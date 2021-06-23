Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2021 | 15:44
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings with qualified investors throughout the three-day event.

Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. The event will also include a keynote speaker (to be announced) and three distinctive panels on:

  • Investor Education, Advocacy and ESG
  • Follow the Money - Investing 101
  • Human Capital

Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.

The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.

Companies registered to date are below, and we are adding more every day.

OrganizationTickerCompany Website
Acer TherapeuticsACERhttp://www.acertx.com
Addex Therapeutics Ltd.ADXNhttps://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/
Agile Therapeutics, Inc.AGRXhttps://agiletherapeutics.com/
Alpha CognitionACOGhttps://www.alphacognition.com/
Altigen CommunicationsATGNhttps://www.altigen.com/
ARCA biopharma, Inc.ABIOhttps://arcabio.com/
Auddia Inc.AUUDhttps://auddia.com/
Basanite IndustriesBASAhttps://www.basaniteindustries.com/
BiomericaBMRAhttps://www.biomerica.com/
BK TechnologiesBKTIhttp://www.bktechnologies.com
Blessed BitesPRVThttps://www.theblessedbites.com/
Blue Star FoodsBSFChttps://www.bluestarfoods.com/
Data Storage CorporationDTSThttps://www.datastoragecorp.com/
Delcath Systems Inc.DCTHhttp://delcath.com
Diamcor Mining Inc.DMIFFhttp://www.diamcormining.com/
Dolphin EntertainmentDLPNhttps://www.dolphinentertainment.com
Emulate TherapeuticsPRVThttps://emulatetx.com/
Flux Power, Inc.FLUXhttp://www.fluxpower.com
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth CentersGBNHhttps://www.greenbrooktms.com/
HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)HAVLFhttps://havnlife.com/
Issuer Direct CorporationISDRhttps://www.issuerdirect.com
Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)INLBhttps://www.item9labscorp.com/
Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN)KNWNhttps://www.knowlabs.co/
LexaGeneLXXGFhttps://lexagene.com/
MagicMed Industries Inc.PRVThttps://magicmedindustries.com/
Mechanical Technology, IncorporatedMKTYhttps://www.mechtech.com/
Metamaterial, Inc.MMATFhttps://metamaterial.com/
Miravo HealthcareMRVFFhttps://www.miravohealthcare.com/
Nephros, Inc.NEPHhttps://www.nephros.com/
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.NMTChttps://n1mtc.com/
NLS PharmaceuticalsNLSPhttps://nlspharma.com/
Oblong Inc.OBLGhttps://www.oblong.com/
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.PBLAhttps://panbela.com/
POSaBIT Systems CorporationPOSAFhttps://www.posabit.com/
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.PCSAhttps://processapharmaceuticals.com/
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.PTIXhttps://protagenic.com/
Quality Online Education Group Inc.QOEGhttp://qualityonline.education
Quipt Home MedicalQIPThttps://www.protechhomemedical.com/
Soligenix, Inc.SNGXhttp://www.soligenix.com
Star Equity HoldingsSTRRhttps://www.starequity.com/home
Tego Cyber Inc.TGCBhttps://tegocyber.com
Verb Technology CompanyVERBhttp://www.verb.tech
WellteqWTEQhttps://wellteq.co/
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.WINThttp://www.windtreetx.com

"This conference, for us, is different than your typical investor conference," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. "As a brand, it's important to find ways to educate and advocate and be a part of something that is bigger than all of us."

"Our technology has been behind a number of microcap and investment banking conferences and allows them to host in-person and virtual investor conferences," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events at Issuer Direct. "We believe this is a great opportunity to give back to our industry while helping fund investor education and financial literacy programs."

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information:
Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events
Issuer Direct Corporation
Office: (919) 228-6240
Email: Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com

SOURCE: Access to Giving - Issuer Direct



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652814/50-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Access-to-Giving-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-July-13th--15th-2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.