BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

PERFORMANCE RECORD





As at

30 April

2021 As at

31 October

2020

Change

% Net assets (£'000)1 43,924 36,401 20.7 Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 200.63 161.70 24.1 Ordinary share price (mid-market) (pence) 184.00 162.50 13.2 (Discount)/premium to net asset value2 (8.3)% 0.5% FTSE All-Share Index 7,754.43 6,036.60 28.5 ======== ======== ======== Performance (with dividends reinvested) Net asset value per share2 27.1% -16.7% Ordinary share price2 16.2% -14.8% FTSE All-Share Index 28.5% -18.6% ======== ========





For the six

months ended

30 April 2021 For the six

months ended

30 April 2020





Change

% Revenue Net profit after taxation (£'000) 699 699 - Revenue earnings per ordinary share (pence)3 3.15 3.06 2.9 Dividends (pence) Interim 2.60 2.60 - ======== ======== ========

1 The change in net assets reflects the market movements during the period, the purchase of the Company's own shares and dividends paid.

2 Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary in the Half Yearly Financial Report.

3 Further details are given in the Glossary in the Half Yearly Financial Report.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

OVERVIEW

Once again, it is necessary to begin my report to our shareholders with a reference to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in creating economic upheaval and volatility in financial markets. The several new variants of the COVID-19 virus which have been detected in the UK in recent months have contributed to uncertainty about the pace of reopening of our economy whilst recent months have also witnessed an upturn in inflation as prices of fuel, energy and commodities have all risen. The UK's exit from the EU and the operation of the trade and services agreement now in force have yet to see early teething problems ironed out, and amongst the other effects of the pandemic there are signs that certain supply chains may have been temporarily or even permanently altered with potentially far-reaching consequences. Many companies are responding to this disruption and improving resilience in their supply chains through collaboration and technology.

That said, there are also reasons for optimism as an investor in the UK. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, we have seen a surge in activity across many sectors and industries. The latest data on economic activity, productivity and employment are promising and consumer confidence is returning, demonstrated by a spike in retail spending which has risen sharply in recent months, providing a much-needed boost to the UK economy. Fiscal and monetary policy remain supportive and the Bank of England has forecast that growth for 2021 will exceed 7%. This would represent the strongest expansion in over 70 years, albeit partly based on lockdown restrictions being lifted and remaining so. As we move into a more stable and benign environment, and in light of what has been a very successful vaccination programme, in the UK at least, the near-term outlook appears to be bright. Against this backdrop your portfolio managers remain optimistic and believe our portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from the many opportunities available as the economy returns to growth.

PERFORMANCE

During the period, the Company's net asset value per share (NAV) returned 27.1%, compared with the Company's benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index (Total Return), which returned 28.5%. The Company's share price returned 16.2% (all percentages are in Sterling with dividends reinvested).

Subsequent to the period end and as at 22 June 2021, the net asset value per share of the Company has increased by 1.7% from 200.63 pence per share to 204.05 pence per share and the Company's share price has risen by 6.0% from 184.00 pence to 195.00 pence per share. The Company's Benchmark Index has increased by 1.5% over the same period.

Further information on the significant components of overall performance and the changes to portfolio composition are set out in the Investment Manager's Report below.

REVENUE PROFIT AND DIVIDENDS

Revenue profit for the period was 3.15 pence per share (six months to 30 April 2020: 3.06 pence per share). The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.60 pence per share (2020: 2.60 pence per share). This dividend will be paid on 1 September 2021 to shareholders on the Company's register at the close of business on 23 July 2021 (the ex-dividend date is 22 July 2021).

As an investment trust, we have been able in years past to accumulate a measure of revenue reserves which can then be used to support the Company's dividend distributions in years when the underlying revenue from the portfolio is under pressure, as it is currently. Your Company has one of the largest revenue reserves as a percentage of net assets in the UK Equity Income sector and the Board is mindful of the importance of dividend income to shareholders so intends to use these reserves to support the dividend this year should it be required. After the payment of this year's interim dividend, the Company will have approximately one year's dividend cover in revenue reserves. The Board will continue to keep under review how this reserve should be used in future years.

OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE

As I reported in this year's Annual Report, throughout the COVID-19 outbreak the Board has been working closely with our Manager, BlackRock, and the Company's key suppliers to minimise the risk the virus poses to the health and wellbeing of all those engaged in the management and administration of the Company. I am pleased to report that the Company's operations have continued not to be adversely affected. As a Board, we have continued to meet regularly, via video conference, and I am hopeful that we can all return to some form of normalcy in the near future.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Directors recognise the importance to investors that the Company's share price should not trade at a significant discount to NAV, and therefore, in normal market conditions, may use the Company's share buy back, sale of shares from treasury and share issuance powers to seek to ensure that the share price does not differ excessively from the underlying NAV. Buying back shares at a discount is accretive to NAV and can help narrow the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade. It can also help to provide additional liquidity. During the period, the Company's shares traded at an average discount of 7.6% to cum income NAV per share. At the close of business on 22 June 2021 the discount stood at 4.4%.

A total of 618,635 ordinary shares were bought back and cancelled during the period at an average price of 174.10 pence and for a total consideration of £1,077,000. No shares were issued or sold from treasury during the period under review. As at 22 June 2021, 31.7% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital is held in treasury and may be issued to satisfy any demand for the Company's shares that may arise.

GEARING

The Company operates a flexible gearing policy which depends on prevailing conditions and the outlook for the market. Gearing is subject to a maximum level of 20% of net assets at the time of investment. The Company has been modestly geared during the period under review and at 30 April 2021 the Company had net gearing of 8.4%. Gearing levels and sources of funding are reviewed regularly to ensure that the Company has access to the most competitive borrowing rates available to it. The Company currently has a two-year unsecured Sterling revolving credit facility of £4,000,000 with ING Bank (Luxembourg) S.A., which is fully drawn down and is scheduled to mature in October 2021.

OUTLOOK

At the time of writing the full extent of the economic and social impact of the pandemic remains necessarily unclear. Equally, the longer-term impacts on how we live our lives, how businesses and public services operate and how governments will seek to regain equilibrium in their finances are very hard to predict.

As you will read in their report which follows below, your investment managers' fundamental strategy has not changed. As active managers they are excited about the opportunities the economic recovery will bring, but also measured and cautious regarding the near term given the uncertainty that remains. They continue to seek out companies that can generate cash flow from strong business models and have favourable industry characteristics or scope for management driven self-help. The focus remains on bottom-up stock selection, assembling a portfolio of individual companies which, taken as a whole, should prove capable of delivering attractive returns and supporting dividend growth into the future.

Your Board remains fully supportive of this approach. Moreover, I am confident that in BlackRock we have a Manager of deep capabilities for our portfolio managers to draw upon as they seek to position the portfolio to deliver on the Company's investment objective over the longer term.

GRAEME PROUDFOOT

Chairman

23 June 2021

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

PERFORMANCE

For the six months since 31 October 2020, the Company's NAV returned 27.1%, underperforming its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned 28.5% over the same period.

INVESTMENT APPROACH

In assembling the Company's portfolio, we adopt a concentrated investment approach to ensure that our best ideas contribute significantly to returns. We believe that it is the role of the portfolio overall to generate an attractive and growing yield alongside capital growth rather than every individual company within the portfolio. This gives the Company increased flexibility to invest where returns are most attractive. This approach results in a portfolio which differs substantially from the index and in any individual year the returns will vary, sometimes significantly from those of the index. Over longer periods our objective is to achieve returns greater than the index, but with lower volatility. The foundation of the portfolio, approximately 70%, is in high free cash flow companies that can sustain cash generation and pay a growing dividend whilst aiming to deliver a double-digit total return. Additionally, we look to identify and invest 20% of the portfolio in 'growth' companies that have significant barriers to entry and scalable business models that enable them to grow consistently. We also look for turnaround companies, at around 10% of portfolio value, which represent those companies that are out of favour with the market, facing temporary challenges with high yields or very low valuations, but with attractive recovery potential.

MARKET REVIEW

The end to 2020 was marked by the turbulence that characterised an extraordinary year. Politics were, as expected, a significant factor as Joe Biden won the US Presidential Election after a sustained period of inconclusion and Brexit negotiations provided a degree of uncertainty, however, the progress of the pandemic and its ramifications were the major source of market movements. Investors were both buoyed by the strong clinical data from a number of vaccines and alarmed by the impact of repeat waves of the virus and its mutation. The announcement on 9 November 2020 of the data from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showing greater than 90% efficacy generated remarkable and rapid market moves; equity markets soared, momentum reversed at a rate never previously seen and the value factor rallied strongly.

December finally delivered positive progress on Brexit, with an agreement on trade terms for goods. Small and mid-cap indices outperformed the FTSE 100 in the fourth quarter as their domestic bias benefited from the progress in Brexit negotiations. Positive news on Brexit was offset by an alarming increase in the incidence of the COVID-19 virus as several new variants proved particularly contagious. This triggered a renewed lockdown in the UK, initially eased at the start of March with reopening of schools, and further eased in April with the reopening of non-essential retail.

Global stock markets made a strong start to 2021 as vaccination programmes and stimulus-boosted optimism around the recovery trumped concerns around virus variants. Rising bond yields undermined longer-duration sectors and a rebound in cyclical earnings continued to drive a rally in value-related names. Reflation risks were placed under the spotlight as commodity prices appreciated. Risk on sentiment swelled towards the end of the period, further bolstered by a robust corporate earnings season, strong global economic data releases and increasing COVID-19 inoculation.

While the UK and US made a strong start to virus inoculation and continued strong vaccine deployment throughout the period, Europe's vaccine rollout had a slower start, however, but later significantly improved. At the end of the period, concerning virus news came from India where the country grappled with soaring COVID-19 cases and shortages of medical resources.

The FTSE All-Share benchmark rose 28.5% over the six months to 30 April 2021 with Basic Materials, Oil & Gas and Telecommunications as top outperformers.

CONTRIBUTORS AND DETRACTORS TO PERFORMANCE

As the market rotation at the end of 2020 continued into 2021, the six-month period to 30 April saw a shift into more cyclical sectors and stocks as confidence grew around vaccine progress and increased stimulus. Sectors including Housebuilders, Industrials, and Travel & Leisure were beneficiaries of this shift and more defensive sectors including Consumer Staples and Health Care lagged.

Housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey, was the top contributor to the portfolio during the period. Halifax has reported average house prices are +8.2% year-on-year in April. High demand levels, driven by a reassessment of space requirements post lockdown and ongoing support from the stamp duty holiday are combining with a tight supply environment. Grafton was another top contributor as strong performance continued and the company lifted profit guidance. Another Industrial, Electrocomponents, performed well as recovery in the company's end markets and ongoing market share gains powered accelerated growth. After facing unprecedented challenges on the back of global lockdowns in early 2020, the Travel & Leisure sector rallied strongly after the announcement of effective COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, companies including hotel group, Whitbread and airport and train station caterer, SSP, fared well during the period after having been previously severely impacted by COVID-19.

As a quality business with a defensive earning stream, Reckitt Benckiser underperformed and was the top detractor from the portfolio during the period; the market favoured more cyclical companies despite Reckitt Benckiser delivering strong results at the end of the period. Other defensive names such as RentokilInitial, Rightmove and AstraZeneca also detracted from the portfolio as shares lagged. One key stock-specific disappointment during the period was insurer, Hiscox, which issued a poor trading statement that highlighted further investments needed within its retail business. Our underweight positioning to the Basic Materials sector and lack of holding in Glencore and Anglo American also detracted from performance given the strength in the sector during the period.

TRANSACTIONS

As the Company moved through the early part of the crisis in March and April last year, the significant dislocation in the market provided opportunities to buy new positions. Notably, the Company had its busiest four weeks on record adding a total of eight new positions following substantial falls in share prices. With the confirmation of effective vaccines in November and continued fiscal and monetary support, our optimism around a recovery grew and we began tilting the portfolio more cyclically. We purchased Hays, IntegraFin, SmithsGroup and sold National Grid, United Utilities, and Vodafone.

Investment platform, IntegraFin, is a high-quality play on pensions freedoms and people taking a more active approach to savings. IntegraFin provides infrastructure for Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) which we view as a unique offering compared to other platforms. We purchased recruiting firm Hays as we feel it is well placed to benefit from reopening and increased employee mobility. SmithsGroup is a diversified engineering business consisting of a collection of four predominantly industrial focused divisions and a medical devices division. The sale or demerger of the medical devices division this year will leave the rest of the group trading at an attractive valuation and at a significant discount to industrial peers despite its collection of high-quality businesses where activity is improving in the end markets.

We now have the ability to invest up to 20% of the Company in overseas holdings, and we believe that investing overseas enhances the potential capital return and income generation of the portfolio. Investing overseas broadens our universe of income generators and provides access to themes or industries not available in the UK market, for example digital payments through exposure to Mastercard. During the period we increased our overseas exposure to 10.8% (as at 30 April 2021); we participated in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Hemnet which is the leading residential property portal in Sweden and is well-placed to grow through developing its product suite. We also purchased AXA; a leading composite insurer in Europe where the investment case is a function of an improving backdrop for insurance rates, an attractive absolute and relative valuation (including a 6% dividend yield), and operational improvement as legacy issues are addressed.

We sold our holding in Vodafone after recent news flow around their towers business underwhelmed and given the competition for capital elsewhere in the portfolio. We also sold National Grid and United Utilities as we tilted the portfolio more cyclically and we exited Fevertree following its strong performance. We also sold our position in Rightmove as we see better opportunities elsewhere.

During the period, we sought out idiosyncratic opportunities including participating in the IPO of Moonpig Group, which is a beneficiary of the shift to online retail. The company has built an enviable position in the UK greeting card market; it has delivered exceptional growth in the pandemic which will normalise in coming months but growth should resume in 2022, driven by increased frequency of purchase at higher values following the development of the gifting range.

We remain constructive on economic growth and the tailwind to cyclical areas of the stock market while remaining cognisant of more defensive companies' attractive free cash flow generation.

OUTLOOK

Despite the continuation of COVID-19 lockdowns globally, economic activity has been less impacted as consumers and corporates have adapted their behaviours since the development of effective vaccines. Looking ahead, the focus is firmly on the cyclical recovery buoyed by ongoing monetary and fiscal support overwhelming concerns around virus variants.

As economic activity rebounds this has caused some strains on supply chains with specific industry shortages as well as building inflationary pressures including significant increases in commodity prices versus twelve months ago. The prospect of higher inflation has driven bond yields higher with central bankers appearing to indicate willingness, for now, to refrain from any material rise in interest rates. We are also cognisant of the evolution of relationships between China and the West and the potential impact on industries and shares.

Turning to the UK specifically, the recently published Bank of England report showed continued momentum in UK Gross Domestic Product with expected growth the fastest in post-war records as the UK recovers from an extremely weak COVID-19 impacted 2020. This is against a backdrop of UK valuations that have been extreme, trading at multi-decade lows versus other international markets with a recent flurry of merger and acquisition deals highlighting the dispersion and value on offer in the FTSE. We continue to believe that this dispersion should narrow given the increased certainty and reduced risk regarding Brexit in addition to the UK's strong vaccination effort.

We view the dividend outlook for the UK market with renewed optimism as we expect dividends, in aggregate, to be more resilient and to grow faster in the future as those companies that had been overdistributing for a number of years reset their dividends during the pandemic. Resilience was a crucial feature of the Company and its underlying holdings in 2020 and while this will still be important in 2021, we are excited by the approaching economic recovery and the opportunity to deliver strong capital and dividend growth for our clients over the long-term.

ADAM AVIGDORI AND DAVID GOLDMAN

BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED

23 June 2021

TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS

1 =AstraZeneca (2020: 1st)

Sector: Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Market value: £2,927,000

Percentage of portfolio: 6.1% (2020: 7.1%)

AstraZeneca is a multinational pharmaceutical group with its headquarters in the UK. It is a science-led biopharmaceutical business with a portfolio of products for major disease areas including cancer, cardiovascular infection, neuroscience and respiratory.

2 + Rio Tinto (2020: 6th)

Sector: Mining

Market value: £2,540,000

Percentage of portfolio: 5.3% (2020: 3.9%)

Rio Tinto is a metals and mining group operating in about 36 countries around the world, producing iron ore, copper, diamonds, gold and uranium.

3 =Reckitt Benckiser (2020: 3rd)

Sector: Household Goods & Home Construction

Market value: £2,194,000

Percentage of portfolio: 4.6% (2020: 5.0%)

Reckitt Benckiser is a global leader in consumer health, hygiene and home products. Its products are sold in 200 countries and its 19 most profitable brands are responsible for 70% of net revenues.

4 - Unilever (2020: 2nd)

Sector: Food Producers

Market value: £1,963,000

Percentage of portfolio: 4.1% (2020: 5.8%)

Unilever is a global supplier of food, home and personal care products with more than 400 brands focused on health and well-being.

5 -RELX (2020: 4th)

Sector: Media

Market value: £1,899,000

Percentage of portfolio: 4.0% (2020: 5.0%)

RELX is a global provider of professional information solutions that includes publication of scientific, medical, technical and legal journals. It also has the world's leading exhibitions, conference and events business.

6 - British American Tobacco (2020: 5th)

Sector: Tobacco

Market value: £1,773,000

Percentage of portfolio: 3.7% (2020: 4.6%)

British American Tobacco is one of the world's leading tobacco groups, with more than 200 brands in the portfolio selling in approximately 180 markets worldwide.

7 +Royal Dutch Shell 'B' (2020: 9th)

Sector: Oil & Gas Producers

Market value: £1,710,000

Percentage of portfolio: 3.6% (2020: 2.9%)

Royal Dutch Shell is a global oil and gas group. The group operates in both Upstream and Downstream divisions. The Upstream division is engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas. The Downstream division is engaged in manufacturing, distribution and marketing activities for oil products and chemicals.

8 +Smith & Nephew (2020: 12th)

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services

Market value: £1,607,000

Percentage of portfolio: 3.4% (2020: 2.8%)

Smith & Nephew is a multinational medical equipment manufacturing group. It produces advanced wound management products, arthroscopy products, trauma and clinical therapy products and orthopaedic reconstruction products, selling its products into over 120 countries.

9 +Standard Chartered (2020: 14th)

Sector: Banks

Market value: £1,412,000

Percentage of portfolio: 3.0% (2020: 2.5%)

Standard Chartered is a multinational banking and financial services group headquartered in London. It operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries; working across some of the world's most dynamic markets including Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

10 +Ferguson (2020: 15th)

Sector: Support Services

Market value: £1,316,000

Percentage of portfolio: 2.8% (2020: 2.4%)

Formerly called Wolseley, Ferguson has scale as the largest plumbing and heating distributor in the world with market leading procurement, technology and supply chains. The group also has a strong investment grade balance sheet which allows for good financing terms.

All percentages reflect the value of the holding as a percentage of total investments as at 30 April 2021.

Together, the ten largest investments represent 40.6% of total investments (ten largest investments as at 31 October 2020: 43.4%).

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 APRIL 2021

Analysis of portfolio by sector

% of investments by market value

Benchmark 1 Financial Services 11.0 4.5 2 Support Services 10.7 4.5 3 Household Goods & Home Construction 8.1 1.8 4 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 8.0 7.7 5 Mining 7.4 0.4 6 Oil & Gas Producers 6.1 7.2 7 Banks 5.1 7.8 8 Life Insurance 4.6 3.3 9 Travel & Leisure 4.5 3.9 10 Food Producers 4.1 0.7 11 Media 4.0 2.9 12 General Retailers 3.8 3.5 13 Tobacco 3.7 3.2 14 Health Care Equipment & Services 3.4 0.9 15 Non-Life Insurance 2.8 1.0 16 General Industrials 2.4 2.0 17 Industrial Engineering 2.2 0.7 18 Food & Drug Retailers 1.9 7.9 19 Personal Goods 1.7 0.5 20 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1.6 1.1 21 Electricity 1.0 0.7 22 Technology Hardware & Equipment 0.9 0.1 23 Real Estate Investment Trusts 0.7 2.5 24 Real Estate Investment & Services 0.3 0.6

Sources: BlackRock and Datastream.

Investment size

Number of

investments % of investments

by market value < £1m 32 39.9 £1m to £2m 15 44.1 £2m to £3m 3 16.0

Source: BlackRock.

INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 APRIL 2021



Market value

£'000 % of

investments Financial Services 3i Group 1,288 2.7 John Laing Group 1,130 2.4 Premier Asset Management Group 876 1.8 Mastercard1 828 1.8 Intermediate Capital Group 620 1.3 IntegraFin 486 1.0 ----------------- ----------------- 5,228 11.0 ========== ========== Support Services Ferguson 1,316 2.8 Electrocomponents 1,264 2.6 Grafton 999 2.1 Hays 864 1.8 Rentokil Initial 656 1.4 ----------------- ----------------- 5,099 10.7 ========== ========== Household Goods & Home Construction Reckitt Benckiser 2,194 4.6 Taylor Wimpey 1,073 2.2 Berkeley Group 607 1.3 ----------------- ----------------- 3,874 8.1 ========== ========== Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology AstraZeneca 2,927 6.1 Sanofi1 918 1.9 ----------------- ----------------- 3,845 8.0 ========== ========== Mining Rio Tinto 2,540 5.3 BHP 996 2.1 ----------------- ----------------- 3,536 7.4 ========== ========== Oil & Gas Producers Royal Dutch Shell 'B' 1,710 3.6 BP Group 1,176 2.5 ----------------- ----------------- 2,886 6.1 ========== ========== Banks Standard Chartered 1,412 3.0 Lloyds Banking Group 1,010 2.1 ----------------- ----------------- 2,422 5.1 ========== ========== Life Insurance Phoenix Group 1,244 2.6 Legal & General Group 952 2.0 ----------------- ----------------- 2,196 4.6 ========== ========== Travel & Leisure Whitbread 889 1.9 Fuller Smith & Turner - A Shares 580 1.2 Restaurant Group 373 0.8 SSP 289 0.6 Patisserie Holdings2 - - ----------------- ----------------- 2,131 4.5 ========== ========== Food Producers Unilever 1,963 4.1 ----------------- ----------------- 1,963 4.1 ========== ========== Media RELX 1,899 4.0 ----------------- ----------------- 1,899 4.0 ========== ========== General Retailers Moonpig Group 751 1.6 Next 657 1.4 WH Smith 378 0.8 ----------------- ----------------- 1,786 3.8 ========== ========== Tobacco British American Tobacco 1,773 3.7 ----------------- ----------------- 1,773 3.7 ========== ========== Health Care Equipment & Services Smith & Nephew 1,607 3.4 ----------------- ----------------- 1,607 3.4 ========== ========== Non-Life Insurance Hiscox 500 1.1 AXA1 470 1.0 Direct Line Group 339 0.7 ----------------- ----------------- 1,309 2.8 ========== ========== General Industrials Smiths Group 1,120 2.4 ----------------- ----------------- 1,120 2.4 ========== ========== Industrial Engineering Bodycote 674 1.4 Chart Industries1 394 0.8 ----------------- ----------------- 1,068 2.2 ========== ========== Food & Drug Retailers Tesco 908 1.9 ----------------- ----------------- 908 1.9 ========== ========== Personal Goods Burberry Group 433 0.9 THG Holdings 404 0.8 ----------------- ----------------- 837 1.7 ========== ========== Electronic & Electrical Equipment Oxford Instruments 756 1.6 ----------------- ----------------- 756 1.6 ========== ========== Electricity Enel1 492 1.0 ----------------- ----------------- 492 1.0 ========== ========== Technology Hardware & Equipment Maxim Integrated1 427 0.9 ----------------- ----------------- 427 0.9 ========== ========== Real Estate Investment Trusts Big Yellow Group 317 0.7 ----------------- ----------------- 317 0.7 ========== ========== Real Estate Investment & Services Hemnet Group1 119 0.3 ----------------- ----------------- 119 0.3 ========== ========== Total investments 47,598 100.0 ========== ==========

1 Non-UK listed investments.

2 Company under liquidation.

All investments are in ordinary shares unless otherwise stated. The total number of investments held at 30 April 2021 was 50 (31 October 2020: 48).

As at 30 April 2021, the Company did not hold any equity interests comprising more than 3% of any company's share capital.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above give details of the important events which have occurred during the period and their impact on the financial statements.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks faced by the Company can be divided into various areas as follows:

· Investment performance;

· Income/dividend;

· Gearing;

· Legal & regulatory compliance;

· Operational;

· Market; and

· Financial.

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020. A detailed explanation can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 36 to 39 and in note 16 on pages 91 to 97 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements which are available on the website maintained by BlackRock at: www.blackrock.com/uk/brig.

An outbreak of an infectious respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has developed into a global pandemic. This coronavirus has resulted in travel restrictions, closed international borders, enhanced health screenings at ports of entry and elsewhere, disruption of and delays in health care service preparation and delivery, prolonged quarantines, cancellations, supply chain disruptions, and lower consumer demand, as well as general concern and uncertainty. The impact of COVID-19 has adversely affected the economies of many nations across the entire global economy, individual issuers and capital markets, and could continue with extents that cannot necessarily be foreseen.

In addition, the impact of infectious illnesses in emerging market countries may be greater due to generally less established health care systems. Public health crises caused by the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate other pre-existing political, social and economic risks in certain countries or globally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects cannot be determined with certainty.

No investment objective is expected to be altered as a result of this event, and the Investment Manager and Directors will continue to monitor the performance of the Company on an ongoing basis.

In the view of the Board, other than those matters noted above, there have not been any material changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous report and these principal risks and uncertainties, as summarised, are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objective and the Company's projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The Company has a portfolio of investments which are considered to be readily realisable and is able to meet all of its liabilities from its assets and income generated from these assets. Ongoing charges (calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items) for the year ended 31 October 2020 were approximately 1.19%.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) was appointed as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) with effect from 2 July 2014. BFM has, with the Company's consent, delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Both BFM and BIM (UK) are regarded as related parties under the Listing Rules. Details of the management fee payable are set out in note 3 and note 11 below. The related party transactions with the Directors are set out in note 10 below.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

· the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half Yearly Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with the applicable UK Accounting Standard FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting'; and

· the Interim Management Report, together with the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report, include a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Half Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditors.

The Half Yearly Financial Report was approved by the Board on 23 June 2021 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by the Chairman.

GRAEME PROUDFOOT

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

23 June 2021

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021









Six months ended

30 April 2021

(unaudited) Six months ended

30 April 2020

(unaudited) Year ended

31 October 2020

(audited)



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 9,017 9,017 - (7,062) (7,062) - (8,439) (8,439) Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange - 4 4 - (18) (18) - (21) (21) Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 2 877 - 877 858 - 858 1,562 - 1,562 Other income 2 5 - 5 6 - 6 8 - 8 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total income/(loss) 882 9,021 9,903 864 (7,080) (6,216) 1,570 (8,460) (6,890) ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Expenses Investment management fee 3 (29) (87) (116) (31) (95) (126) (59) (178) (237) Other operating expenses 4 (146) (3) (149) (126) (3) (129) (259) (6) (265) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total operating expenses (175) (90) (265) (157) (98) (255) (318) (184) (502) ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 707 8,931 9,638 707 (7,178) (6,471) 1,252 (8,644) (7,392) Finance costs (5) (15) (20) (8) (23) (31) (13) (40) (53) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 702 8,916 9,618 699 (7,201) (6,502) 1,239 (8,684) (7,445) Taxation (3) - (3) - - - (5) - (5) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 699 8,916 9,615 699 (7,201) (6,502) 1,234 (8,684) (7,450) ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 6 3.15 40.15 43.30 3.06 (31.51) (28.45) 5.43 (38.24) (32.81) ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

The total column of this statement represents the Company's profit and loss account. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Company.

The net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income/(loss).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021













Note Called

up share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve £'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the six months ended 30 April 2021 (unaudited) At 31 October 2020 326 14,819 223 2,806 15,816 2,411 36,401 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the period - - - 8,916 - 699 9,615 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares purchased for cancellation (6) - 6 - (1,071) - (1,071) Share purchase costs - - - - (6) - (6) Dividends paid1 5 - - - - - (1,015) (1,015) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- At 30 April 2021 320 14,819 229 11,722 14,739 2,095 43,924 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== For the six months ended 30 April 2020 (unaudited) At 31 October 2019 329 14,819 220 11,490 16,542 2,814 46,214 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the period - - - (7,201) - 699 (6,502) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares purchased into treasury - - - - (236) - (236) Ordinary shares purchased for cancellation (2) - 2 - (341) - (341) Share purchase costs - - - - (3) - (3) Dividends paid2 - - - - - (1,051) (1,051) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- At 30 April 2020 327 14,819 222 4,289 15,962 2,462 38,081 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== For the year ended 31 October 2020 (audited) At 31 October 2019 329 14,819 220 11,490 16,542 2,814 46,214 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - (8,684) - 1,234 (7,450) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares purchased into treasury - - - - (236) - (236) Ordinary shares purchased for cancellation (3) - 3 - (506) - (506) Ordinary shares reissued from treasury - - - - 21 - 21 Share purchase costs - - - - (5) - (5) Dividends paid3 - - - - - (1,637) (1,637) -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- At 31 October 2020 326 14,819 223 2,806 15,816 2,411 36,401 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

1 Final dividend paid in respect of the year ended 31 October 2020 of 4.60p per share, declared on 1 February 2021 and paid on 17 March 2021.

2 Final dividend paid in respect of the year ended 31 October 2019 of 4.60p per share, declared on 23 December 2019 and paid on 19 March 2020.

3 Interim dividend paid in respect of the six months ended 30 April 2020 of 2.60p per share was declared on 24 June 2020 and paid on 1 September 2020. Final dividend paid in respect of the year ended 31 October 2019 of 4.60p per share was declared on 23 December 2019 and paid on 19 March 2020.

For information on the Company's distributable reserves, please refer to note 8 below.

BALANCE SHEETAS AT 30 APRIL 2021













Notes 30 April

2021

(unaudited)

£'000 30 April

2020

(unaudited)

£'000 31 October

2020

(audited)

£'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 47,598 39,676 39,016 Current assets Debtors 380 449 1,147 Cash and cash equivalents 806 2,548 1,644 -------------- -------------- -------------- Total current assets 1,186 2,997 2,791 ======== ======== ======== Creditors - amounts falling due within one year Bank loan (4,000) (4,000) (4,000) Other creditors (860) (592) (1,406) -------------- -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities (4,860) (4,592) (5,406) ======== ======== ======== Net current liabilities (3,674) (1,595) (2,615) ======== ======== ======== Net assets 43,924 38,081 36,401 ======== ======== ======== Capital and reserves Called up share capital 7 320 327 326 Share premium account 14,819 14,819 14,819 Capital redemption reserve 229 222 223 Capital reserve 11,722 4,289 2,806 Special reserve 14,739 15,962 15,816 Revenue reserve 2,095 2,462 2,411 -------------- -------------- -------------- Total shareholders' funds 6 43,924 38,081 36,401 ======== ======== ======== Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 6 200.63 168.46 161.70 ======== ======== ========

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWSFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021











Six months

ended

30 April

2021

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

30 April

2020

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

31 October

2020

(audited)

£'000 Operating activities Net profit/(loss) before taxation 9,618 (6,502) (7,445) Add back finance costs 20 31 53 (Gains)/losses on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (9,017) 7,062 8,439 (Gains)/losses on foreign exchange (4) 18 21 Sales of investments 13,144 15,511 22,561 Purchases of investments (12,212) (13,205) (20,983) (Increase)/decrease in other debtors (285) (72) 64 Increase/(decrease) in other creditors 9 (190) (206) Taxation on investment income (3) - 2 -------------- -------------- -------------- Net cash generated from operating activities 1,270 2,653 2,506 ======== ======== ======== Financing activities Ordinary shares purchased for cancellation (1,071) (341) (506) Ordinary shares purchased into treasury - (236) (236) Ordinary shares reissued from treasury - - 21 Share purchase costs paid (6) (3) (5) Interest paid (20) (31) (53) Dividends paid (1,015) (1,051) (1,637) -------------- -------------- -------------- Net cash used in financing activities (2,112) (1,662) (2,416) ======== ======== ======== (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (842) 991 90 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period/year 1,644 1,575 1,575 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 4 (18) (21) -------------- -------------- -------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period/year 806 2,548 1,644 ======== ======== ======== Comprised of: Cash at bank 424 125 69 Cash Fund1 382 2,423 1,575 -------------- -------------- -------------- 806 2,548 1,644 ======== ======== ========

1 Cash Fund represents funds held on deposit with the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The financial statements of the Company are prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 Interim Financial Reporting ("FRS 104") applicable in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland and the revised Statement of Recommended Practice - 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in October 2019 and the provisions of the Companies Act 2006.

The accounting policies and estimation techniques applied for the condensed set of financial statements are as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020.

2. INCOME











Six months

ended

30 April

2021

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

30 April

2020

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

31 October

2020

(audited)

£'000 Investment income: UK dividends 749 802 1,464 UK scrip dividends 19 32 31 UK special dividends 45 24 61 UK REIT dividends 4 - 3 Overseas dividends 60 - 3 -------------- -------------- -------------- Total investment income 877 858 1,562 ======== ======== ======== Interest from cash funds - 6 8 Underwriting commission 5 - - -------------- -------------- -------------- Total income 882 864 1,570 ======== ======== ========

Dividends and interest received in cash during the period amounted to £606,000 and £nil (six months ended 30 April 2020: £784,000 and £5,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £1,595,000 and £10,000) respectively.

Special dividends of £303,000 have been recognised in capital (six months ended 30 April 2020: £nil; year ended 31 October 2020: £nil).

3. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE





Six months ended

30 April 2021

(unaudited) Six months ended

30 April 2020

(unaudited) Year ended

31 October 2020

(audited)

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 29 87 116 31 95 126 59 178 237 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total 29 87 116 31 95 126 59 178 237 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

Under the terms of the investment management agreement, BFM is entitled to a fee of 0.6% per annum of the Company's market capitalisation. The investment management fee is allocated 75% to capital reserves and 25% to the revenue reserve. There is no additional fee for company secretarial and administration services.

4. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES











Six months

ended

30 April

2021

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

30 April

2020

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

31 October

2020

(audited)

£'000 Allocated to revenue: Custody fees 1 1 1 Depositary fees 2 2 5 Audit fees1 15 12 27 Registrars' fee 12 12 26 Directors' emoluments 53 54 100 Marketing fees 7 7 18 Printing and postage fees 20 15 26 Legal and professional fees 4 3 9 London Stock Exchange fee 5 5 10 FCA fee 3 3 6 Other administration costs 24 12 31 -------------- -------------- -------------- 146 126 259 ======== ======== ======== Allocated to capital: Custody transaction costs2 3 3 6 -------------- -------------- -------------- 149 129 265 ======== ======== ========

1 No non-audit services were provided by the auditors.

2 For the six-month period ended 30 April 2021, expenses of £3,000 (six months ended 30 April 2020: £3,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £6,000) were charged to the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. These relate to transaction costs charged by the custodian on sale and purchase trades.

The transaction costs incurred on the acquisition of investments amounted to £48,000 for the six months ended 30 April 2021 (six months ended 30 April 2020: £66,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £104,000). Costs relating to the disposal of investments amounted to £7,000 for the six months ended 30 April 2021 (six months ended 30 April 2020: £10,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £15,000). All transaction costs have been included within capital reserves.

5. DIVIDEND

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 2.60p per share for the period ended 30 April 2021 payable on 1 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 23 July 2021. The total cost of the dividend based on 21,767,207 ordinary shares in issue at 15 June 2021 was £566,000 (30 April 2020: £588,000).

In accordance with FRS 102, Section 32, 'Events After the End of the Reporting Period', the interim dividend payable on the ordinary shares has not been included as a liability in the financial statements, as interim dividends are only recognised when they have been paid.

6. EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

Revenue, capital earnings/(loss) and net asset value per ordinary share are shown below and have been calculated using the following:









Six months

ended

30 April

2021

(unaudited) Six months

ended

30 April

2020

(unaudited) Year

ended

31 October

2020

(audited) Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 699 699 1,234 Net capital profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 8,916 (7,201) (8,684) -------------- -------------- -------------- Total profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 9,615 (6,502) (7,450) ======== ======== ======== Total shareholders' funds (£'000) 43,924 38,081 36,401 ======== ======== ======== Earnings per share The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of each period, on which the earnings per ordinary share was calculated was: 22,206,362 22,857,853 22,709,469 The actual number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of each period, on which the net asset value per ordinary share was calculated was: 21,892,990 22,605,600 22,511,625 Calculated on weighted average number of ordinary shares Revenue earnings (pence) 3.15 3.06 5.43 Capital earnings/(loss) (pence) 40.15 (31.51) (38.24) -------------- -------------- -------------- Total earnings/(loss) (pence) 43.30 (28.45) (32.81) ======== ======== ========







As at

30 April

2021

(unaudited) As at

30 April

2020

(unaudited) As at

31 October

2020

(audited) Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 200.63 168.46 161.70 Ordinary share price (mid-market) (pence) 184.00 164.00 162.50 ======== ======== ========

There were no dilutive securities at 30 April 2021 (30 April 2020: nil; 31 October 2020: nil).

7. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL





Ordinary

shares

number Treasury

shares

number Total

shares

number Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid share capital comprised: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each At 31 October 2020 22,511,625 10,081,532 32,593,157 326 Shares purchased for cancellation (618,635) - (618,635) (6) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 April 2021 21,892,990 10,081,532 31,974,522 320 ========= ========= ========= =========

During the period to 30 April 2021, 618,635 ordinary shares were purchased and subsequently cancelled (six months ended 30 April 2020: 235,000; year ended 31 October 2020: 340,775) for a total consideration of £1,077,000 (six months ended 30 April 2020: £344,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £511,000). Also during the period no shares were purchased and held in treasury (six months ended 30 April 2020: 117,500; year ended 31 October 2020: 117,500) for a total consideration of £nil (six months ended 30 April 2020: £236,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £236,000).

Since the period end and up to the date of this report, a further 125,783 ordinary shares have been bought back and cancelled for a total consideration of £232,000.

8. RESERVES

The share premium and capital redemption reserve are not distributable profits under the Companies Act 2006. In accordance with ICAEW Technical Release 02/17BL on Guidance on Realised and Distributable Profits under the Companies Act 2006, the special reserve and capital reserve may be used as distributable profits for all purposes and, in particular, the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payments as dividends. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, net capital returns may be distributed by way of dividend. The £11,722,000 of capital reserve is made up of a gain on capital reserve arising on investments sold of £5,584,000 and a gain on capital reserve arising on revaluation of investments held of £6,138,000. The capital reserve arising on the revaluation of investments of £6,138,000 is subject to fair value movements and may not be readily realisable at short notice, as such it may not be entirely distributable.

9. VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Market risk arising from price risk

An outbreak of an infectious respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has developed into a global pandemic and has resulted in travel restrictions, closed international borders, enhanced health screenings at ports of entry and elsewhere, disruption of and delays in health care service preparation and delivery, prolonged quarantines, cancellations, supply chain disruptions, and lower consumer demand, as well as general concern and uncertainty. The impact of COVID-19 has adversely affected the economies of many nations across the entire global economy, individual issuers and capital markets, and could continue to extents that cannot necessarily be foreseen. In addition, the impact of infectious illnesses in emerging market countries may be greater due to generally less established health care systems. Public health crises caused by the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate other pre-existing political, social and economic risks in certain countries or globally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects cannot be determined with certainty.

Valuation of financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Balance Sheet at their fair value (investments) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash and cash equivalents, bank overdrafts and bank loans). Section 34 of FRS 102 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note on page 84 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price for identical instruments in active markets

A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Company does not adjust the quoted price for these instruments.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques using observable inputs

This category includes instruments valued using quoted prices for similar instruments in markets that are considered less active, or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs

This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on market data and these inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation.

This category also includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant entity determined adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The Investment Manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement.

Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. The determination of what constitutes 'observable' inputs requires significant judgement by the Investment Manager.

The table below is the analysis of the Company's financial instruments measured at fair value at the balance sheet date.



Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Equity investments at 30 April 2021 (unaudited) 47,598 - - 47,598 Equity investments at 30 April 2020 (unaudited) 39,676 - - 39,676 Equity investments at 31 October 2020 (audited) 39,016 - - 39,016 ======== ======== ======== ========

There were no transfers between levels for financial assets and financial liabilities during the period/year recorded at fair value as at 30 April 2021, 30 April 2020 and 31 October 2020. The Company held no Level 3 securities during the period to 30 April 2021 (period to 30 April 2020: none; year to 31 October 2020: none).

10. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

The Board consists of four non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £29,750, the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives an annual fee of £24,000 and each of the other Directors receives an annual fee of £20,500.

Mr Luckraft retired as a non-executive Director of the Company on 10 March 2021. Mr Luckraft's fee of £7,300 (excluding VAT of £1,460) was paid to AXA Investment Management (UK) Limited for the provision of his services as a non-executive Director of the Company up to that date. As at 30 April 2021, an amount of £8,000 (30 April 2020: £8,000; 31 October 2020: £8,000) was outstanding in respect of Directors' fees.

At the period end and as at 22 June 2021 members of the Board held ordinary shares in the Company as set out below:





Ordinary shares

22 June 2021 Ordinary shares

30 April 2021 Ordinary shares

31 October 2020 Graeme Proudfoot (Chairman) 60,000 60,000 20,000 Nicholas Gold 20,000 20,000 20,000 George Luckraft1 n/a n/a nil Charles Worsley2 987,593 987,593 987,593 Win Robbins3 12,106 12,106 n/a ======== ======== ========

1George Luckraft retired from the Board as of 10 March 2021.

2 Including a non-beneficial interest of 655,500 ordinary shares.

3 Appointed as a non-executive Director on 15 December 2020 and held no ordinary shares as at that date.

11. TRANSACTIONS WITH THE AIFM AND THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) provides management and administration services to the Company under a contract which is terminable on six months' notice. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Further details of the investment management contract are disclosed in the Directors' Report on pages 47 to 54 in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020.

The investment management fee due for the six months ended 30 April 2021 amounted to £116,000 (six months ended 30 April 2020: £126,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £237,000). At the period end, £116,000 was outstanding in respect of the investment management fee (as at 30 April 2020: £126,000; as at 31 October 2020: £111,000).

In addition to the above services, BlackRock provided the Company with marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services for the six months ended 30 April 2021 amounted to £7,000 including VAT (six months ended 30 April 2020: £7,000; year ended 31 October 2020: £18,000). Marketing fees of £20,000 including VAT were outstanding at 30 April 2021 (as at 30 April 2020: £18,000; as at 31 October 2020: £12,000).

The Company holds an investment in the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund of £382,000 (30 April 2020: £2,423,000; 31 October 2020: £1,575,000) which has been presented in the financial statements as a cash equivalent.

The ultimate holding company of the Manager and the Investment Manager is BlackRock, Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware USA.

12. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There were no contingent liabilities at 30 April 2021 (30 April 2020: nil; 31 October 2020: nil).

13. PUBLICATION OF NON STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 April 2021 and 30 April 2020 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31 October 2020 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditor on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Sections 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

14. ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board expects to announce the annual results for the year ended 31 October 2021 in December 2021. Copies of the results announcement can be obtained from the Secretary on 020 7743 3000 or by email at cosec@blackrock.com. The Annual Report and Financial Statements should be available in December 2021, with the Annual General Meeting being held in March 2022.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue

London

EC2N 2DL

23 June 2021

ENDS

The half yearly financial report will also be available on the BlackRock website at http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brig. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



