Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Jetzt wird der Turnaround eingeläutet: Die Kurschance des Jahres?!
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
Frankfurt
23.06.21
08:03 Uhr
4,660 Euro
+0,040
+0,87 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.06.2021 | 18:01
Halfords Group PLC: FY21 Dividend Timetable

DJ Halfords Group PLC: FY21 Dividend Timetable 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: FY21 Dividend Timetable 
23-Jun-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 June 2021 
Halfords Group plc ("Halfords") 
FY21 Dividend Timetable 
 
 
Halfords proposed FY21 final dividend of 5.00 pence per ordinary share is expected to be paid to all shareholders, if 
approved at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company on 8 September 2021. The dividend timetable is as follows: 
 
Ex-Dividend Date: Thursday 12 August 2021 
Record Date: Friday 13 August 2021 
Annual General Meeting: Wednesday 8 September 2021 
Payment date: Friday 17 September 2021 
 Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer 
Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 7483 360 675 
Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 1527 513 189 
 
Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com 
Lisa Kavanagh 
Jack Shelley 
 
Notes to Editors 
 
www.halfords.com               www.tredz.co.uk  www.halfordscompany.com 
 
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 404 Halfords 
stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 374 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, 
McConechy's and Universal) and have access to 143 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on 
the Drive) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local 
store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 113183 
EQS News ID:  1211289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
