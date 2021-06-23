DJ Halfords Group PLC: FY21 Dividend Timetable

23 June 2021 Halfords Group plc ("Halfords") FY21 Dividend Timetable Halfords proposed FY21 final dividend of 5.00 pence per ordinary share is expected to be paid to all shareholders, if approved at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company on 8 September 2021. The dividend timetable is as follows: Ex-Dividend Date: Thursday 12 August 2021 Record Date: Friday 13 August 2021 Annual General Meeting: Wednesday 8 September 2021 Payment date: Friday 17 September 2021 Enquiries Investors & Analysts (Halfords) Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 7483 360 675 Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 1527 513 189 Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com Lisa Kavanagh Jack Shelley Notes to Editors www.halfords.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 404 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 374 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's and Universal) and have access to 143 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

