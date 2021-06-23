Ecofin Announces Appointments to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Industry leaders partnering to help expand the firm's role as a catalytic, global impact leader

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the five business executives who sit upon it. The Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished sustainable finance community leaders who will provide strategic counsel and utilize their experience to amplify Ecofin's impact as a sustainable specialist. This accomplished group will provide further oversight to Ecofin's focus on sustainability and impact objectives.

Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin, will serve as the Executive Liaison to the Board. In establishing the Advisory Board, Ecofin sought members with active leadership roles in sustainability and impact fields, mission-driven leaders aligned with making a positive impact on society and the environment, and the ability to provide insights into Ecofin's focus areas of climate action, water and social impact investing. The Advisory Board members are:

Jenn Pryce President and CEO of

Calvert Impact Capital Michaela Edwards Partner at Capricorn

Investment Group Rehana Nathoo Founder & CEO of

Spectrum Impact Ron Cordes Advisor to Lovell Minnick and

Co-Founder & former CEO of AssetMark and Co-Founder of Cordes Foundation Brad Hilsabeck TortoiseEcofin Board member

and former CEO of GMO

'Establishing the Advisory Board has been one of the most important goals in the history of our firm. We are thrilled to welcome our members and gain insights from incredibly talented, experienced and reputable leaders,' said Mr. Newcomb. 'Their passion to provide new perspectives and candor to our team directly complements our mission to make a true impact on society and the environment, without compromising performance.'

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively 'Ecofin'). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

