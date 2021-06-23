DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ABOUT YOU Holding AG



Stabilization Notice in accordance with Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





23 June 2021





J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: +49 69 71240) acting as the stabilization manager in connection with the admission to trading of shares of ABOUT YOU Holding AG on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) hereby gives notice that, on 23 June 2021, it exercised the greenshoe option granted by the lending shareholders in connection with over-allotments for 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) at the placement price of EUR 23.00 per share.



With the exercise of the greenshoe option, the stabilization period has ended. No Stabilization in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5-7 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 was undertaken during the stabilization period.





This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful, including without limitation, the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions.



This announcement and the information contained herein, is not an offer of securities for sale in, and is not for transmission to or publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities discussed herein is being made in the United States.



Solely for the purpose of the product governance requirements contained within; (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Offer Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Offer Shares are; (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the price of the Offer Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Offer Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Offer Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.



For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute; (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offer Shares.



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: +49 69 71240) acting as the stabilization manager in connection with the admission to trading of shares of ABOUT YOU Holding AG on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) hereby gives notice that, on 23 June 2021, it exercised the greenshoe option granted by the lending shareholders in connection with over-allotments for 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) at the placement price of EUR 23.00 per share.

With the exercise of the greenshoe option, the stabilization period has ended. No Stabilization in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5-7 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 was undertaken during the stabilization period.

