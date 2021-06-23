

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After announcing average demand for this month's two-year note auction on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.904 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The Treasury also sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.788 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



