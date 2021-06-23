

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid rising worries about inflation.



The market opened weak, and despite making a few attempts to emerge into positive territory till a little past mid afternoon, slid in the final hour as selling at a few counters intensified.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 83.86 points or 0.7% at 11,898.62, the day's low.



Roche Holding and Swisscom shed 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Novartis and Holcim both ended nearly 1% down. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Richemont, Alcon and ABB shed 0.6 to 0.8%.



Swiss Re Group shares ended 0.6% down after the company announced it has reduced its shareholding in Phoenix Group Holdings.



Sika, Credit Suisse and Swatch Group posted modest gains, while UBS Group edged up marginally.



Among the stocks in Swiss Mid Price Index, OC Oerlikon Corp ended lower by 2%. Tecan Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante, Flughafen Zurich, Kuehne & Nagel, Balosie Holding, Clariant and Cembra Money Bank lost 1 to 1.6%.



Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps and AMS gained 1.15%, 0.75% and 0.56%, respectively.



According to reports, the Swiss government announced today that large events topping 10,000 people will be allowed from Saturday, provided attendees have so-called COVID certificates showing they are vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or have tested negative.



According to the announcement, mask-wearing outdoors will no longer be required, restaurant seating will be unlimited and discos can re-open their doors, with no masks required for people with COVID certificates.



Switzerland had earlier planned to allow 10,000-person events from August 20, but Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said there was 'no reason to wait' as new infections fell to 154 on Wednesday.



