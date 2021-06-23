KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Launches on Stockhouse to Increase Investor Awareness

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), to assist with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base.

Since retaining Stockhouse's services in May 2021, Kidoz has launched an Enhanced Quote Page to serve as a one-page microsite to highlight the Company's success while providing investors an aggregated view of Kidoz's news releases, editorial coverage, and interviews with company executives. Through our partnership with Stockhouse, Kidoz has access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news. Using these tools and the Stockhouse full-service program, a larger investor audience will be aware of the Kidoz investment opportunity.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Stockhouse and the opportunity it brings to the investment community," said Kidoz Chairman, Tarrnie Williams. "Enabling investors to learn about the traction and technology we have built at Kidoz will create interest in our unique offering in the high growth AdTech industry."

Twila Jensen, Vice-President Sales & Marketing at Stockhouse, stated: "As one of the largest online communities of retail investors in North America, we deeply understand the importance of targeted marketing for brands to reach specific end-users. Digital is rapidly becoming the primary medium for advertising and we see great value in Kidoz's contextual ad network for brands to safely reach children online. Kidoz is Google-certified, Apple-approved and trusted by Disney, Hasbro and Lego, and while there have been many catalysts for success already, it is very much still in its growth phase. We are excited to partner with Kidoz and introduce them to our community as they continue to grow."

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform. The cost for the 12-month offering is CAD$5,000 per month.

About STOCKHOUSE LTD.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ( www.https://stockhouse.com ) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

